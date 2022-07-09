The French company, Rubis with a worldwide reputation in the petroleum trading operating in Rwanda has come up with a diversified solution to reduce the scarcity of oil in the country.

The new technology blends oil with gasoline to provide an additivized fuel, which according to the Rubis officials will increase power and fuel economy at no extra cost.

The Executive Director, Jeanine Kayihura, said the company has come up with new Ultra Tech that will help the car owners who were struggling with high prices of oil to buy at minimum prices.

“This is a great day for RUBIS Energy Rwanda as we are the first to bring this service to the Rwandan market. In the last three years we have bought Kobil and we have decided to upgrade our performance to better service,” she said

“Ultra tech reduces its consumption and reduces its emissions,” she said adding that, “That’s why we are happy to launch it and the fuel is coming at a reasonable price.”

Kayihura noted that the service was offered to customers after they discovered the concern of rising fuel prices.

“If you used 10 liters from here to Muhanga, it could go down because your engine is clean,” she said.

Rubis Energy has branches in East and Central Africa. The company has also bought Konel Kobil, a company that also sells petroleum products with branches in Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Zambia and Ethiopia.

Rubis now has branches in 18 African countries operating in both Africa, Europe and across the globe through its RubisEnergie branches.

In the last six months, Rwanda has seen prices of petroleum hike up due to instability on the oil market caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The latest prices of oil on the market released by RURA last month indicate that the prices increased from Rwf 1, 359 to Rwf1, 460 while the prices of diesel jumped from Rwf1, 368 to Rwf 1,503.

The regulator’s statement further emphasized however, the government’s effort in subsidizing the prices of oil.

For instance, the regulator noted in a statement, that the government maintained price increases at 101Rwf/L for gasoline and 135/L for Diesel, instead of 316Rwf/L and 350Rwf/L respectively.