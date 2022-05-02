Separate Rwanda National Police (RNP) operations targeting drug dealers conducted in Rugerero Sector, Rubavu District led to the arrest of four people with combined 1,688 pellets of cannabis.

They were arrested in operations conducted between Thursday and Saturday.

The suspects include one Athanase Singiranumwe, 42, together with his daughter; Sifa Mutesiwase, 18, who were arrested on Thursday, April 28, in Kabarora Village, Rugerero Cell of Rugerero Sector with 1,000 pellets of cannabis concealed in a five litre jerry-can.

One Claude Gato alias Kigingi, 41, was apprehended on Friday, April 29, in Cyanika Village, Rwaza Cell of Rugerero Sector with 387 pellets of cannabis.

Another suspected drug dealer called Tharcisse Biserukirimana, 24, was caught on Saturday, April 30, with over 301 rolls of cannabis in Gahinga Village, Basa Cell, Rugerero Sector.

The Western region Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi said that all the suspects were arrested due to tip-offs from local residents.

On Singiranumwe and his daughter Mutesiwase; SP Karekezi explained that Police first arrested the latter, who was at the time supplying retailers.

“Mutesiwase disclosed that she was working for her father Singiranumwe, who had sent her to supply the pellets to their customers. Singiranumwe was located and arrested later at his home,” SP Karekezi explained.

Singiranumwe had allegedly sneaked the narcotics into Rwanda from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Equally, Tharcisse Biserukirimana, a resident of Busasamana Sector (also in Rubavu District), was apprehended with 301 pellets and 300 g of cannabis as he was going to supply his client in Gahinga Village.

Meanwhile, Claude Gato alias Kigingi, who was arrested Saturday, April 30, in possession of a bag containing 387 pellets of cannabis, at at the time going to supply his clients in Cyanika village, SP Karekezi said.

He commended the impact of community policing in successful Police operations to arrest drug dealers and breaking their chains.

The suspects were handed over to RIB for further investigations and legal process.

Article 3 of the Ministerial order nº 001/moh/2019 of 04/03/2019 establishing the list of narcotic drugs and their categorisation classifies cannabis in the category of very severe narcotic drugs.

Article 263 of the law No. 68/2018 of 30/08/2018 determining offences and penalties in general, states that any person who, unlawfully produces, transforms, transports, stores, gives to another or who sells narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, commits an offence.

In case of “very severe narcotic drugs” the offender is liable to between 20 years and life imprisonment and a fine of between Frw20 million and Frw30 million.