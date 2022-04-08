On the evening of 6 April 1994, the aircraft carrying Rwandan president Juvénal Habyarimana and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira, was shot with surface-to-air missiles as their jet prepared to land in Kigali.

Immediately, the regime set in motion one of the bloodiest events of the late 20th century- the genocide against Tutsi which had been well prepared.

According to two highly-placed [Rwandan Patriotic Front] RPF leaders, they anticipated that the international community would help defend civilians should killings be launched on a massive scale.

When neither the U.N. nor any foreign government showed any inclination to intervene, the RPF on April 9 proposed a joint operation with UNAMIR [United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda] and the Rwandan army, with each to contribute 300 troops to end the slaughter.

The RPF judged that number would suffice to stop the killings, most of which were being carried out by the Presidential Guard. The Rwandan army rejected the bid the next day nor would UNAMIR participate.

After this initiative failed, the RPF undertook on its own to halt the genocide against Tutsi. In one of the most dramatic cases documented, RPF forces arrived in the vicinity as government soldiers and Interahamwe militia were in the midst of what would have been a final assault on Rukara church.

An account based on witness testimony relates that as sounds of battle between the RPF and government troops grew closer, the Rwanda Army soldiers fled and “the Interahamwe militiamen threw their remaining stones and spears at the church, and then ran away, too.”

In other locations, such as at Kabgayi diocese in central Rwanda, and in Butare, Interahamwe militia waiting outside camps for the signal to attack Tutsi fled at the approach of RPF troops.

The genocide against Tutsi took place in the context of war and the RPF wanted to win the war, not just to save theTutsi. In the first three days, the RPF 7th unit, commanded by Colonel Bagire and the 157th unit, commanded by Col. Fred Ibingira, defeated the Rwandan government forces in the northeast.

The first mobile unit, under Col. Sam Kaka, pushed through to the capital, where they arrived on the afternoon of April 11, “in line, as if out for a stroll.”

There they joined up with the 3rd battalion, headed by Lt. Col. Charles Kayonga, which had been stationed in the CND [Conseil National de Development] and had been engaged in action since the afternoon of April 7.

By April 12, these early successes caused RPF leaders to believe that they could win a total victory over the Rwandan army and they set out to do that.

The military strategy involved sending a substantial force down the eastern frontier while simultaneously engaging the Rwandan forces in the capital and further to the northwest in Ruhengeri.

The RPF counted on the government being determined to defend the northwestern quadrant, the home region of Habyarimana and many of the military officers.

By keeping alive a threat in that direction, they reduced the possibility that the government would shift an important part of its forces from the northwest to other regions.

Rather than striking hard at this area of enemy strength, the RPF advanced rapidly through weaker regions in the east and south, then headed west and northwest again, building pressure on the capital and the northwest.

The RPF strategy, praised by other military experts, may have offered the best chance for military victory but did not present the best possible plan for rescuing Tutsi.

The soldiers sent to Ruhengeri, where few Tutsi lived, had fewer opportunities to save lives than they would have had in regions with a larger Tutsi population.