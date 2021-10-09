Politics
RPF SG Calls On Its Caucus In Parliament To Deliver The Party’s Manifesto
The Secretary General of RPF Inkotanyi (RPF), Hon. François Ngarambe, on Saturday morning opened a one-day training session by members of the RPF Caucus in Parliament. The training brought together 52 legislators representing RPF in the Lower Chamber.
The training aimed at among others, reminding the legislators of their role in delivering the party’s manifesto of 2017 and generally the country’s development agenda.
“Training is a continuous process to help you deliver on your legislative mandate,” Ngarambe said. “You must discharge your duties with humility. Humility does not mean being weak. It’s a virtue that is espoused by RPF Inkotanyi leaders across board.”
He also reminded the members to put public interests above themselves. “You must strive to avoid conflict of interest because that is not who we are,” the SG said. “You must also take the leading role in promoting national unity and reconciliation. The fact that you represent all Rwandans should give you the impetus to take the lead in promoting Ndi Umunyarwanda programme.”
The party’s leadership also reminded the members that they must be characterised by the right values such as leading by example and setting the pace for others to follow. “Those are the values espoused by RPF Inkotanyi,” Ngarambe insisted, and encouraged them to dialogue. “You must always Caucus so that you speak with one voice. The work you do should also reflect the Manifesto on which we were elected.”
The party encourages its members to consistently educate themselves and research extensively on the laws that they vote on so that they can understand what they are voting.
The SG thanked the members for the good job they have done in Parliament in the last two and half years of your term and encouraged them to continue doing their work diligently and in the interest of the electorate.
Pandora Papers Leak Reshapes Presidential Campaigns In Kenya
Kenyan politicians chasing for votes across the country are struggling to prove to citizens that they are not crooks with hidden wealth outside Kenya.
The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians. This investigation is the world’s largest-ever journalistic collaboration, involving more than 600 journalists from 150 media.
Raila Odinga, Kenya’s former Prime Minister, has denied that he has offshore accounts. However, he said there was no problem with Kenyans opening offshore accounts as long as they are not used to siphon state resources or execute corruption schemes.
“I have no offshore accounts. All my wealth is within the country. I am playing locally,” Odinga said.
Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has been exposed by this Pandora Papers Investigation. Kenyatta and six members of his family have been linked to ownership of 13 offshore companies for decades.
The reports said the Kenyattas, including the President’s mother, sisters and brother, have been “shielding” wealth from public scrutiny through foundations and companies in tax havens, including Panama.
President Uhuru is currently backing Odinga for the forthcoming Presidential elections in 2022.
Burundi’s Outspoken Legislator Banciryanino Released From Jail
Fabien Banciryanino a former Member of Burundi’s National Assembly has been formally allowed to walk out of prison after completing his sentence.
“Praise be to God,” reacted his family after learning that their own family member had regained freedom. The news of his release fell around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Banciryanino a former deputy of the Amizero y Abarundi coalition had been detained in Mpimba since October 8, 2020.
On 8 October 2020, former opposition lawmaker Banciryanino was arbitrarily detained on charges of undermining state security, defamation, and “calumny and rebellion against institutions.”
As a fierce outspoken opposition MP and human rights defender, Banciryanino documented over his five years, politically motivated killings and enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by state security forces.
Additionally, he vehemently objected to Burundi pulling out of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which earned him life threats and continuous persecution.
Rebellion and threatening State security have been used as grounds for the illegal detention of other human rights defenders, such as Germain Rukuki, currently serving a 32-year prison sentence.
Afghanistan: Stay Home, Female Kabul Government Workers Told
The new Taliban mayor of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has told female municipal employees to stay home unless their jobs cannot be filled by a man.
Hamdullah Nomany said the Taliban “found it necessary to stop women from working for a while”.
It is the latest restriction imposed on Afghanistan’s women by the country’s hard-line new Islamist government.
During their previous rule in the 1990s women were barred from education and the workplace.
After seizing the country last month following the withdrawal of US forces, the Taliban said women’s rights would be respected “within the framework of Islamic law”.
But the Taliban favour a strict interpretation of Islam’s legal system, Sharia law.
Since taking power working women have been told to stay at home until the security situation improves, and Taliban fighters have beaten women protesting against the all-male interim government.
The Islamist group appears to have shut down the women’s affairs ministry and replaced it with a department that once enforced strict religious doctrines.
And this weekend secondary schools reopened, but with only boys and male teachers allowed back into classrooms. The Taliban said it was working on reopening schools for girls.
According to the Kabul mayor about a third of the municipality’s 3,000 employees are women. He said some would carry on working.
“For example, women work in the women’s toilets in the city where men cannot go,” he said.
“But for the positions that others [men] can fill, we have told them [women] to stay at home until the situation is normalised. Their salaries will be paid,” he added.
On Sunday, there were small protests outside the women’s affairs ministry while another group of women held a press conference to demand their rights.
One of those protesting at the ministry said “we do not want this ministry to be removed. The removal of women [means] the removal of human beings.”
In a separate development, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said it had been unable to fulfil its duties since the Taliban’s takeover.
The organisation said in a statement that its buildings, vehicles and computers had all been taken over by the Taliban.
