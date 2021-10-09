RPF SG Calls On Its Caucus In Parliament To Deliver The Party’s Manifesto

The Secretary General of RPF Inkotanyi (RPF), Hon. François Ngarambe, on Saturday morning opened a one-day training session by members of the RPF Caucus in Parliament. The training brought together 52 legislators representing RPF in the Lower Chamber.

The training aimed at among others, reminding the legislators of their role in delivering the party’s manifesto of 2017 and generally the country’s development agenda.

“Training is a continuous process to help you deliver on your legislative mandate,” Ngarambe said. “You must discharge your duties with humility. Humility does not mean being weak. It’s a virtue that is espoused by RPF Inkotanyi leaders across board.”

He also reminded the members to put public interests above themselves. “You must strive to avoid conflict of interest because that is not who we are,” the SG said. “You must also take the leading role in promoting national unity and reconciliation. The fact that you represent all Rwandans should give you the impetus to take the lead in promoting Ndi Umunyarwanda programme.”

The party’s leadership also reminded the members that they must be characterised by the right values such as leading by example and setting the pace for others to follow. “Those are the values espoused by RPF Inkotanyi,” Ngarambe insisted, and encouraged them to dialogue. “You must always Caucus so that you speak with one voice. The work you do should also reflect the Manifesto on which we were elected.”

The party encourages its members to consistently educate themselves and research extensively on the laws that they vote on so that they can understand what they are voting.

The SG thanked the members for the good job they have done in Parliament in the last two and half years of your term and encouraged them to continue doing their work diligently and in the interest of the electorate.