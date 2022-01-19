Travel
Royal Balloon Launches Rwanda First Hot Air Balloon
Royal Balloon Rwanda, in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board and Akagera Management Company, is pleased to announce the start of its operations in Rwanda by offering a hot air balloon experience in Akagera National Park, the first of its kind in the country.
Royal Balloon Rwanda operates two hot air balloons that can accommodate 4 to 6 guests. The Hot Air Balloon climbs as high as 100m to 1000m above the park’s scenic savanna-covered landscapes inhabited by the big 5 – namely, elephants, rhinos, lions, leopards and buffaloes – and other vast species of wildlife.
Commenting on the new tourism experience, Clare Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board, said, “We are pleased to partner with Royal Balloon Rwanda to add yet another exciting product to Rwanda’s adventure tourism experiences. We are committed to continue forging new partnerships and enable more investments in the tourism sector to exceed travelers’ expectations while sustainably contributing to conservation.”
Atilla Turkmen, Managing Director, Royal Balloon Rwanda, said, “We are delighted to partner with Akagera Management Company and start the hot air balloon activity in Akagera National Park. This is an outstanding example of how conservation can transform the natural habitat and lives of surrounding communities. With our experience in tourism of more than 30 years, we would like to align ourselves with Rwanda’s long-term sustainable tourism strategies. We hope that by introducing this new tourism activity, we will support conservation efforts and contribute to tourism in Rwanda.”
Ladis Ndahiriwe, Park Manager, Akagera National park said, “Hot air ballooning will give visitors an exciting new perspective of Akagera’s beautiful and unique landscapes while contributing financially to the conservation of the park. New jobs and forms of income are being brought to the community as well.”
Royal Balloon Rwanda is part of a tourism group which has been operating in the industry for more than 30 years.
It operates hotels in Turkey and operates hot air balloon activities in several natural parks in Eastern and Southern Africa.
Countries have embraced this activity to expand the itinerary of tourists and extend their period of stay.
Netherlands Lifts Travel Restrictions To Rwanda
The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lifted travel restrictions for a limited number of countries, including Rwanda. Rwanda is the only country in Africa with a “yellow” advice, which allows Dutch tourists and travellers to visit our country again.
This is great news for wildlife enthusiasts and tourists interested in a lifetime experience at the heart of Africa.
After all, the “country of a thousand hills” is a unique destination on the African continent, due to its breath-taking landscape, its national parks, volcanoes and rainforests, its wildlife population, as well as its historical and cultural sites.
Not only will you find no less than fourteen (14) primatespecies in Rwanda – which you will not find anywhere elsein the world – , but Rwanda is also home to the famous mountain gorillas, which you can visit at the bottom of the Volcanoes National Park, the only region on earth – with surrounding areas – where those gorillas live.
Add to this spotting the “Big Five” in Akagera National Park, water sports and outdoor paradise at Lake Kivu, as well as the unparalleled cultural history, and you will understand why Rwanda should be at the top of your list of countries to visit.
Rwanda, which is among the most stable and peaceful countries in the region, favours high-end tourism, combined with our obligation to conservation.
In this regard, the country adopted a package of extensive hygiene and safety measures, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
Useful information for travellers If you plan to visit Rwanda, you are required to complete a Passenger Locator Form before departure.
It is advisable to do this no later than 48 hours before your departure to ensure that the data has been processed on time. You will receive a QR code that is required to enter Rwanda. You must also show a certificate with a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry.
This certificate must not be older than 72 hours before your departure. This is not mandatory for children under 5 years old.
All travellers are tested again upon arrival in Rwanda, and they must await the result of this test in a hotel designated by the government.
The costs for the extra tests and the hotel are for your own expense. Wearing a facemask is mandatory in Rwanda. Regular disinfection of the hands is recommended.
The social distancing rule applies. Payments should be made contactless as much as possible.
The protection and welfare of the vast numbers of primates living in Rwanda is an essential part of the guidelines. For example, tourists should keep at least ten (10) meters away from the primates in Nyungwe National Park and Volcanoes National Park.
After your stay in Rwanda, departure at the Kigali International Airport requires a PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.
However, as Rwanda is not among the risk countries in the Netherlands, you will not be required to provide a COVID-19 negative test or self-quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands.
All current information and hygiene protocols in Rwanda can be found at: https://visitrwanda.com/rwanda-reopens/ The most frequently asked questions: https://visitrwanda.com/frequently-asked-questions/… Travel advice from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs: http://nederlandwereldwereld.nl/landen/rwanda/reizen/reisadvies#anker-coronavirus… General travel information can be found at: http://VisitRwanda.com
Discover Belgian Colonialist Who Brewed Pineapple Wine On Lake Muhazi
On the serene shoreline of Lake Muhazi seats hundreds of acres of land that were once owned by a Belgian colonialist that was known as Decant (second name not yet known). This place is in a village known as Nyamabuye village located at Gati cell in Gishali sector.
This beautiful natural haven has since been acquired and developed into a 9-hole golf course under management of Falcon Golf Club which hosted the Rwanda Summer golf event on October 3-4.
Decant, the Belgian was an industrious colonialists he grew vast acres of pineapples which he harvested and used to process a very delicious and punchy wine that was mostly consumed by local chiefs and also sold as far as Kigali. The highly alcoholic wine was known as Ingwe (leopard).
According to stories from different elders in this village, Decant had built a concrete house for his family and another concrete reinforced hut about 100 metres away from the masters’ quarter. The hut stands majestically more than half a century later. Those who come to play golf at this property don’t know much about this mysterious concrete hut and simply ignore it.
It is said that Decant left Rwanda immediately after the Belgian supported constitutional referendum in 1961, a constitution that effectively abolished the monarchy, and established a republic. Elderly Residents of Gati remember that Decant was a returning officer for the referendum. He left the country later.
The spot where Decants home had been built is only survived by giant and very tall trees that host falcon birds and eagles from which they launch stealth and high speed attacks into the lake to pluck out fish. Watching these endless attacks into the waters by these birds offers a great connection with nature.
Thus the concrete hut was the house for a nanny that took care of Decant’s children, “whenever the he was so busy with meetings or processing wine, he would send the children to be with the nanny at her hut,” says one of the children of a former guard at this facility.
Rwanda’s History Linked To Lake Muhazi
Lake Muhazi is 60 km long, in an east-west direction, but its width is less than 5 km. It is located in east-central Rwanda and has shoreline in three of the country’s five provinces.
The western third of the lake forms the border between Kigali (Gasabo District) to the south, and Northern Province (Gicumbi District) to the north. The eastern two-thirds or the lake is in the Eastern Province, forming the border between Rwamagana District to the south, and Gatsibo and Kayonza Districts to the north.
According to oral history the Kingdom of Rwanda was founded in the 14th century after disintegration of Kitara empire on the shores of Lake Muhazi in the Buganza area, close to the modern city of Rwamagana.
At that time Rwanda was a small state in a loose confederation with larger and more powerful neighbours, Bugesera and Gisaka.
By playing these neighbours against each other, the early kingdom flourished in the area, expanding westwards towards Lake Kivu. In this expanded kingdom, the region around the lake became a powerful religious site, being synonymous with the earliest and most revered Mwamis of the kingdom.
In the late 16th or early 17th centuries, the kingdom of Rwanda was invaded by the Banyoro and the kings forced to flee westward, leaving Buganza and the Lake Muhazi area in the hands of Bugesera and Gisaka.
The formation in the 17th century of a new Rwandan dynasty by mwami Ruganzu Ndori, followed by eastward invasions, the retaking of Buganza and the conquest of Bugesera, marked the beginning of the Rwandan kingdom’s dominance in the area.
Lake Muhazi became a border zone between Rwanda and the still independent Gisaka, a situation which remained in place for 200 years, despite several unsuccessful attempts by the Rwandan kings to subdue Gisaka. Eventually, in around 1830, Gisaka was annexed and the eastern borders of the state began to take their present form, with the lake fully under Rwandan control.
Under German and Belgian colonial rule Lake Muhazi became an important east–west transport route, linking Kigali and the west of the country with the north-south and eastbound roads from Gahini.
From 1922, the eastern area was temporarily fell under British control as part of the surveying process for the proposed Cape-Cairo railway, a period during which the Church Missionary Society (CMS), started missionary and medical work across eastern Rwanda.
This land was returned to Belgium in 1924 but the rulers allowed the CMS to continue its work, and a permanent mission and hospital was set up close to Lake Muhazi in Gahini village.
RDB Showcases Liberation Trail To Media
On weekend, as part of the domestic tourism campaign, a team of media professionals travelled to the countryside on a familiarisation trip of the Liberation History Tourism Trail.
They visited the first phase of the liberation struggle which includes sites in the Eastern Province.
The trip also included a game drive at Akagera National Park on Saturday.
Tourists can download the new Liberation Trail mobile app for more information on each of the 44 sites of the trail via Android and iOS stores.
Download the new Liberation Trail App via the following links:
Android: https://t.co/qFbGWS6MmZ
iOS: https://t.co/Et3RXXp6xW
