Sports
Roma to Face Man Utd in Europa Semi-finals
AS Roma advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax after Edin Dzeko’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 home draw on Thursday.
The Italian side will now face Manchester United, who beat Granada 2-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate in their quarter-final second leg, for a place in next month’s final.
Brian Brobbey struck for Ajax four minutes after his half-time introduction but Dzeko’s 72nd-minute finish leveled the scores in the quarter-final second leg.
The visitors dominated possession and had a second goal disallowed for a Nicolas Tagliafico foul but struggled to again break down a resolute home defence despite a late onslaught.
“We had more problems in Amsterdam, but today we controlled them well,” Roma coach Paulo Fonseca told press. “Ajax are a very strong team with great quality, but defensively we played a great game.
“It’s satisfying. Reaching a semi-final is cause for pride, and we are representing Italy at the moment that’s a source of pride for Roma.”
The capital club are Italy’s last remaining representative in European competition this season, and the clash with United will be their first European semi-final since a 7-6 aggregate defeat by Liverpool in the 2017/18 Champions League.
Roma’s chances were few and far between but striker Dzeko clinically took his when a deflected cross fell into his path at the back post for a tap-in.
Alcacer, Moreno send Villarreal through
First-half strikes from Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno guided Villarreal into the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and a 3-1 aggregate triumph.
Villarreal dominated the game and almost took the lead after 25 minutes when forward Samuel Chukwueze rattled the post with a close-range volley.
They did not have to wait long to open the scoring, however, with Alcacer scoring 10 minutes later.
Chukwueze was initially flagged offside in the build-up, but the goal was allowed to stand following a VAR check.
Moreno doubled the hosts’ lead three minutes before the break after Alcacer’s effort had been parried by Dominik Livakovic in the Dinamo goal following a marauding run from centre back Raul Albiol to tee up the chance.
The visitors rallied after the break and Geronimo Rulli was forced into a couple of smart stops in the Villarreal goal while at the other end Chukwueze and Moreno spurned chances to ensure victory.
Mislav Orsic pulled one back for Zagreb 15 minutes from time, but far from setting up a nervy finale the visitors never threatened to get back into the tie as the Spaniards held firm.
“We’ve been brilliant in this competition since the group stages. It’s just a shame the fans can’t be here, as these are the kind of matches you want to play in front of your fans – but this win is for them,” midfielder Dani Parejo said.
“We took the initiative and controlled things. Yes, they got one back, but we were the better side throughout the tie.”
Villarreal will face their coach Unai Emery’s former club Arsenal in the last four after the English side overcame Slavia Prague.
Sports
Game of Thrones Strongman Björnsson Thumped in First Boxing Match
Game of Thrones actor and strongman Hafþór “Thor” Björnsson competed in his first boxing match — a close fight overall that ended with a very bloody face for The Mountain actor.
Björnsson, the second actor to play The Mountain in the Emmy-award-winning HBO fantasy series, became the first Titan Weight fighter in the history of boxing — weighing in at a staggering 344 pounds.
Footage of Björnsson’s first boxing fight against 217-pound heavyweight boxer Steven Ward was shared by Björnsson, courtesy of his YouTube page.
The video begins with a highlight from the Jan. 16 fight in Dubai — when Björnsson delivered a blow to Ward’s shoulder, knocking him to the floor.
Then, we see the strongman and performer at his hotel in Dubai, preparing for the big fight. “I have to admit, I’m a little nervous,” The Mountain actor told the cameraman.
“Who wouldn’t be?” After a brief interview, the video shows the rest of the highlight reel, where Björnsson and Ward sparred back and forth in an overall close match.
By the end, the newly minted 6’9″ boxer walked away with a bloody face.
Björnsson started his boxing training prepared for a 3-round match with Ward since it was his first official time boxing in front of a crowd with an audience and cameras.
However, he intends to push it even further in upcoming events. Currently, he’s set to face-off against another heavyweight, Eddie Hall, in September.
The match is being referred to as “the Heaviest Boxing Match in History,” with Hall weighing in at over 300 pounds.
Björnsson’s athleticism placed him in the spotlight when he broke the world’s deadlift record at 501 kilograms, or 1,105 pounds, in May 2020.
Prior to his Game of Thrones fame, the strongman won Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Lorimer’s Arnold Strongman Classic, as well as Europe’s Strongest Man and the famed World’s Strongest Man competition.
Game of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Kit Harington. All eight seasons are streaming on HBO Max.
Sports
Barcelona Are Most Valuable Football Team in The World
Barcelona are the most valuable team in the world after knocking El Clasico rivals Real Madrid off the top spot, ending a 16 year duopoly at the top of the list.
For well over a decade, Real and Manchester United have been the only two teams to have topped Forbes list of the most valuable football teams.
The 13 times Champions League winners have taken top spot on five occasions, whilst the 13 times Premier League winners have been top of the charts a whopping 11 times.
Last year it was Los Blancos who ruled the world again but this year they’ve been replaced by rivals Barca, despite the Catalan giants having financial issues.
According to the report, despite the Covid-19 pandemic hitting clubs in the pocket, the value of clubs still rose by 30% from two years ago.
Barca took number one spot with a value of $4.76 billion, just edging out Real’s $4.75 billion, with Bayern Munich in third with a value of $4.21 billion.
Having dominated the landscape for so long, United are down in fourth with a value of $4.2 billion and Liverpool round off the top five with their value of $4.1 billion.
Barca fans will be extremely relieved to see their team get a boost of good news, after several months that have been hard on the club.
As well as Lionel Messi wanting to leave the club, amidst a poor end to last season, the side also dealt with Josep Maria Bartomeu resigning as president.
The former leader of the club was then arrested, and the club’s offices raided, because of allegations of corruption.
Sports
Lesotho’s Makatile Appointed to Southern Africa Cycling Forum
Rammotang Makatile the president of Lesotho Cycling Federation(FCL) has been appointed to the Southern African Cycling Forum board.
His appointment was done during the African Cycling Confederation (CAC) elective annual general meeting in Cairo, Egypt last month.
Makatile’s appointment to the Southern region board will see him becoming an ex officio member in the CAC management committee for the next four years.
Although Makatile was appointed ex officio member of CAC through the regional committee election, he had also been contesting for the post.
However, he later withdrew from the race after he was appointed into Southern African Cycling Forum board which gave him an automatic entry into the CAC management committee.
“I have been appointed to the management board of the Southern African Cycling Forum as well as the ex officio member of the CAC management committee,” Makatile said.
“I was one of the candidates vying for a position in the CAC committee but after I was appointed to the board of Southern African Cycling Forum, I withdrew from the race to create space for another person because I had already qualified to be in the CAC management committee.”
Makatile’s trip to Egypt was financed by the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC).
According to Makatile, during the CAC AGM, Lesotho also applied to host another phase of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Solidarity Project.
The first phase was applied for in 2019 and UCI bought cycling equipment like bicycles, attire, bottles, tyres, and tubes.
The application was only approved last year and the equipment is now in South Africa awaiting shipment to Lesotho.
In the second phase, Makatile said they have applied for financial assistance and they are hopeful that the application will be successful.
“This time around we applied for financial assistance, which will be used for talent identification and women empowerment activities. Fortunately, we have already been guaranteed that our application will be successful.” Makatile said his presence in the board will give Lesotho an advantage in terms of opportunities on continental level.
“Having a representative in the regional and continental boards means we become part of the decision making and gives us a chance to access all the information we need as far as growing the sport is concerned.
“Had I not attended some of the continental conferences, we wouldn’t even have accessed all the assistance that we are getting from UCI. Apart from that, we have managed to network with leaders from other countries to start relationships that will benefit us in the long run,” Makatile said.
Turn Your Farm Into Tourism Hotspot
Roma to Face Man Utd in Europa Semi-finals
Ramadhan Requires Prayer, Worship & Reflection
Blaise Compaoré Charged For Thomas Sankara’s Assassination
Bintou Keita Announces Deployment of 4 UN units in Beni
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute
Liberian Legislator Suspended For Calling President ‘Dog’
Striking Post Workers Paralyse Algeria
Russian Envoy Visits Rwanda’s Ruling Party Officials
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Béatrice Munyenyezi Ukekwaho Jenoside Yohererejwe U Rwanda
- Ihurizo Kuri Tshisekedi: Abadepite Bahoranye Na Kabila Ngo Yarabatengushye
- Umugabo W’Umwamikazi Elisabeth II Azaherekezwa N’Abantu 30 Gusa
- Ku Kamonyi Grenade Yaturikanye Umusore
- Ibaruwa Ifunguye ‘IBUKA ’ Yandikiye Kaminuza Ya Cambridge
- Abapolisi 248 Basimbuwe Mu Kazi muri Centrafrique
- Kwibuka27: Abantu 66 Bakurikiranyweho Ibyaha By’Ingengabitekerezo Ya Jenoside
- Harakekwa Ruswa Mu Mugambi Wo Kwigarurira Ubutaka Bw’Umupadiri
- Uwari Umukwe Wa Kabuga Yatakambiye Urukiko Kubera Konti Zafunzwe
- Adeline Rwigara Yahawe Igihe Gishya Azitabiraho RIB
Trending
-
Crime5 days ago
Rwanda Military Hospital, King Faisal, Fined Rwf100M For Mistakenly Cutting Off Patient’s Breast
-
Tech4 days ago
General Motors Building Car Battery To Run 933km per charge
-
Business4 days ago
Germany, Rwanda Sign Rwf90B Financing Agreement
-
National24 hours ago
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
-
Politics4 days ago
Tanzania & Uganda Sign East Africa Oil Pipeline Deal
-
Special Report4 days ago
U$43M Public Money Disappeared As False Loan To Company Linked To Kabila
-
National4 days ago
60% of Tanzania’s Civil Servants Are Incompetent
-
National1 day ago
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute