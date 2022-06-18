The Congolese rogue soldier who on Friday went on rampage crossing the border shooting and injuring Rwanda security officers manning the border was later summarily eliminated 25 metres inside Rwanda.

In quick statement, RDF said, “the two Rwandan police officers were injured before an officer on duty fired back at the soldier, who was killed 25 metres inside Rwanda.”

Rwanda later informed the DRC authorities and the expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (JVM) that arrived at the scene. The lifeless Congolese soldier was found in possession of marijuana stuffed in his jacket as he lay next to a pool of blood and a muted AK 47 rifle.

His body was loaded onto a military ambulance and driven back to DRC where a guard of honour was mounted by the Congolese Police officers just across the border with Rwanda.

“Parade of shame, they send their soldier to shoot and kill Rwandan security personnel and civilians, now they are honoring his body as a hero,” John Mugisha a social commentator reacted.

In another diplomatic move the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has closed its border with Rwanda after a Congolese rogue soldier was shot dead.

DRC’s government ordered the border with Rwanda closed as of 3pm local time (13:00 GMT), according to a statement from the office of South Kivu’s governor.

According to DRC’s government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya, an investigation has been launched. “The government is closely monitoring the situation in Goma following the incident at the ‘Petite Barriere’ border with Rwanda,” said Muyaya on his Twitter account.