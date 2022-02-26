RNC Turns Guns On Gen. Muhoozi & Threaten To Sue Him

Members of the Rwanda National Congress a terror group with bases in Uganda and Southern Africa have hatched a plan to strategically malign Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Uganda’s Land Forces Commander to prompt him to pull out of resurrecting Kigali-Kampala relations.

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi’s recent visit to Kigali in January has triggered a backlash among the anti Kigali regime terror cells after he declared war on them as he presses to improve relations with Rwanda.

“General Kayumba[Nyamwasa] and RNC, I don’t know what problems you had in Rwanda with the mainstream RPF/RDF? But I warn you not to dare use my country for your adventures!,” Lt. Gen. Muhoozi warned via a tweet.

Nyamwasa runs a rebel outfit, RNC, that has openly declared plans to overthrow the current government. He is the leader of the P5 rebel group active in Fizi and Uvira territories in South Kivu.

This P5 was formed from a coalition of Rwandan “opposition political organisations”, including the Amahoro People’s Congress (AMAHORO-PC), the Forces démocratiques unifées-Inkingi (FDU INKINGI), the People’s Defence Pact-Imanzi (PDP-IMANZI), the Social Party-Imberakuri (PS IMBERAKURI), RUD-Urunana and the Rwanda National Congress (RNC).

For Lt. Gen. Muhoozi the adventures of General Kayumba and his terror group should shift their bases elsewhere and not on Ugandan territory. Rwanda has occasionally demanded Uganda to move these RNC elements to another country and not anywhere in countries near Rwanda.

The RNC terror group that previously openly claimed to enjoy support from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and protection from the Kampala regime, now finds Muhoozi’s comments as very disturbing and have threatened to drag him to court.

The vocal conscripts of RNC have teamed up via social media platforms to bash Muhoozi and counter his latest tweets.

“We are going to take MK [Muhoozi Keinerugaba] to court for threatening the peace of refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda especially those from Rwanda. His tweets are not causing sleeps but fear,” says Sulah Wakabiligi Nuwamanya.

Taarifa source in Uganda has learned that Nuwamanya has been conducting meetings with ex-FDLR fighters in Kampala and some of RUD-Urunana members.

“He has been assuring them that what’s happening between Rwanda and Uganda has nothing to do with President Yoweri Museveni and alerted them of upcoming Army reshuffle where Museveni will be dropping Lt.Gen. Muhoozi,” our source revealed.

According to more details from Taarifa source, Nuwamanya and the RNC cohort are strategically fronting Gen. Abel Kandiho, the Joint Chief of Staff of Uganda Police and Brig. Gen. Charles K Asiimwe as their contact and still assuring group members “they will be working with them off record and they shouldn’t panic for anything because the government of Uganda wants them to get organized.”

However, extra intel indicates that “RNC cut its relationship with Nuwamanya having gotten to know that he was working with Rud-Runana and FDRL residing in Congo.”

Nuwamanya has gone into an overdrive bashing Lt.Gen.Muhoozi from all Whatsapp groups and assuring his friends that nothing can change his mission plus the stories is spreading that Gen. Kandiho helped them to regain access to an organization [Self-Worth Initiative-SWI] previously disbanded by the Government of Uganda.

Through Self-Worth Initiative-SWI, Prossy Boonabana and Sula Nuwamanya have “been very active and use Boonabana’s bodyguards to blackmail Banyarwanda from villages and also fundraising money as they have kept assuring people that Lt.Gen. Muhoozi is a joke.”

Sources close to the regime in Kampala have told Taarifa that with Lt.Gen.Muhoozi picking interest in revival of relations with Kigali, this has triggered deep panic within the Uganda’s diplomatic and Intel network system. “The anti Kigali policy has suddenly lost meaning here,” a source privy with the internal dynamics of the regime said.

Gen. Abel Kandiho according to our source, has become too quiet and no longer runs the show yet he was previously a pivot for the anti Kigali elements just like his colleague Brig. Gen. Charles K Asiimwe. “He [Gen.Kandiho] is very angry with Nuwamanya and Boonabana for they have deeply soiled his image.”