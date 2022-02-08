RIB Responds To The Article In The Guardian On Alleged Missing Poet

The Guardian Newspaper published a story today saying that more than 100 writers from around the world are calling on President Paul Kagame to intervene in the case of the poet Innocent Bahati, who the newspaper claimed “disappeared one year ago.”

The newspaper quoted a human rights organization, PEN International, and claimed that “Bahati was last seen at a hotel in Nyanza district, in the Southern Province of Rwanda, on 7 February 2021.”

It also said that the poet, who is well-known in Rwanda and had published poetry on YouTube and Facebook, as well as regularly performing at live events, failed to return to Kigali, and his phones have been switched off since.

Taarifa interviewed the Spokesperson of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Dr. Thierry Murangira for facts surrounding this matter.

Below are excerpts

Qn: Is RIB aware of the disappearance of the said Poet Innocent Bahati?

Murangira: On Feburuary 9, 2021, a complaint was filed at Busasamana RIB Station requesting RIB to conduct an investigation on the disappearance of Innocent Bahati who went missing on February 7, 2021 in Busasamana, Nyanza District. RIB started the investigation and I think the report will be released in one or two weeks’ time from now.

Qn: Does he have any criminal background?

Murangira: There is no recorded criminal background associated with him, but details will be highlighted in the investigation report.

Qn. Is he held by any security or competent organ?

Murangira: No

Qn: Is there any material/content that he published that could cause him any harm or content that incriminates him?

Murangira: We shall know more after the investigation is concluded.

Qn: Did he indeed publish any content criticizing government, and is that an issue?

Murangira: I don’t know but even if he did, it shouldn’t be an issue. So many people in Rwanda publish contents that criticise the government. It is their constitutional right to express their opinions on what the government does.

Qn: If he has not criminal charges or his content has no issue, what is RIB going to do now that the institution has been petitioned?

Murangira: RIB has not been petitioned, but it has the mandate to conduct investigation on any criminal complaint/ disappearance. In Bahati’s case, investigations started immediately after the complaint was recorded.