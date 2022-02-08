National
RIB Responds To The Article In The Guardian On Alleged Missing Poet
The Guardian Newspaper published a story today saying that more than 100 writers from around the world are calling on President Paul Kagame to intervene in the case of the poet Innocent Bahati, who the newspaper claimed “disappeared one year ago.”
The newspaper quoted a human rights organization, PEN International, and claimed that “Bahati was last seen at a hotel in Nyanza district, in the Southern Province of Rwanda, on 7 February 2021.”
It also said that the poet, who is well-known in Rwanda and had published poetry on YouTube and Facebook, as well as regularly performing at live events, failed to return to Kigali, and his phones have been switched off since.
Taarifa interviewed the Spokesperson of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Dr. Thierry Murangira for facts surrounding this matter.
Below are excerpts
Qn: Is RIB aware of the disappearance of the said Poet Innocent Bahati?
Murangira: On Feburuary 9, 2021, a complaint was filed at Busasamana RIB Station requesting RIB to conduct an investigation on the disappearance of Innocent Bahati who went missing on February 7, 2021 in Busasamana, Nyanza District. RIB started the investigation and I think the report will be released in one or two weeks’ time from now.
Qn: Does he have any criminal background?
Murangira: There is no recorded criminal background associated with him, but details will be highlighted in the investigation report.
Qn. Is he held by any security or competent organ?
Murangira: No
Qn: Is there any material/content that he published that could cause him any harm or content that incriminates him?
Murangira: We shall know more after the investigation is concluded.
Qn: Did he indeed publish any content criticizing government, and is that an issue?
Murangira: I don’t know but even if he did, it shouldn’t be an issue. So many people in Rwanda publish contents that criticise the government. It is their constitutional right to express their opinions on what the government does.
Qn: If he has not criminal charges or his content has no issue, what is RIB going to do now that the institution has been petitioned?
Murangira: RIB has not been petitioned, but it has the mandate to conduct investigation on any criminal complaint/ disappearance. In Bahati’s case, investigations started immediately after the complaint was recorded.
National
Zambia Police Service Delegation In Rwanda For Study Visit
A delegation from Zambia Police Service (ZPS) led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in Charge of Administration, Doris Nayame Chibombe arrived in Rwanda on Sunday for a six-day working visit aimed at strengthening policing cooperation between the two Police institutions.
The delegation visited Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Monday, February 7, at the General Headquarters in Kacyiru, where they were received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations (DIGP) Felix Namuhoranye for a bilateral meeting.
The bilateral meeting was also attended by the Deputy IGP in charge of Administration and Personnel, Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza.
DIGP Namuhoranye said that Rwanda National Police and Zambia Police Service have had tangible achievements since the signing of the cooperation pact.
Rwanda and Zambia Police institutions renewed their cross-border cooperation in December 2020 when they reinforced their channels of Police cooperation and communication in combating transnational organized crime as well as exchange of information on wanted persons, property and exhibits, crime intelligence and training, among others.
ALSO READ: IGP Munyuza in Zambia for Police bilateral meeting
“Rwanda and Zambia Police have enjoyed cordial relations since 2015 and continue to share experience and expertise in ensuring safety and security of our people. Together, we have so far achieved various tangible marks that include reciprocal visits, establishment of channels of police cooperation on exchange of crime related information, fighting terrorism, drug and human trafficking, transnational organized crimes as well as skills development and training among others,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.
Their visit to Rwanda is also aimed at understanding the feasibility and management of private security companies in Rwanda.
RNP is the regulator of private security service providers in Rwanda with a department charged with supervising the firms.
Currently, there are 16 private security companies registered in Rwanda with over 23,000 personnel.
National
Zimbabweans Look To Rwanda’s For Development of Cooperatives
A delegation from Zimbabwe has been in Rwanda to acquaint themselves on how to prop sustainable development of cooperatives.
According to Rwanda Cooperation, this delegation was drawn from Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, led by its minister Hon. Dr. Sithembiso G.G. Nyoni.
“They concluded a study visit on strategies put in place by Rwanda to implement sustainable development of cooperatives,” Rwanda Cooperation agency said.
Rwanda Cooperation serves as a global gateway for knowledge exchange and promoting innovative development initiatives through national and international cooperation.
The Zimbabweans also met the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Bayisenge Jeannette and met with officials from Trade Ministry , Rwanda Cooperative Agency , and the National Cooperative Confederation of Rwanda.
They discussed policy, legal and institutional frameworks for Cooperatives Development. The structure of Cooperative Movement in Rwanda, and initiatives to promote Gender Equality and Women Empowerment, among other things.
Delegates also visited various tea, milk, coffee, manufacturing, and housing cooperatives across the country.
National
Strange Carnivore in Bigogwe Finally Neutralized
A strange carnivore that repeatedly sneaked out of the forest reserve to maul herders cows late at night has finally been trapped and killed.
Residents of Gishwati had been living in dire panic fearing they would also be attacked.
Gishwati Forest Reserve is a protected reserve in the north-western part of Rwanda.
It sits on the ridge which divides the Congo and Nile water catchment areas, along the incredibly biodiverse Albertine Rift in the west of the country.
Just 20 years ago, Gishwati-Mukura National Park was on the fast track to extinction alongside its wildlife and primate residents.
Gishwati forest is the larger of the two forests that now make up what is called the Gishwati-Mukura National park.
This new national park connecting the Gishwati and Mukura forests is home to chimps and hundreds of species of birds.
In 2015 the Rwandan government passed a law to create a new national park combining the Mukura and Gishwati forests, establishing the Gishwati-Mukura National Park – a forested area which will spread from up in the north of the country near the Volcanoes National Park, all the way down, incorporating the Gishwati and Mukura forests, to Nyungwe Forest.
Rwanda Now A Hot Cake In Tourism Post Covid-19 Pandemic
RIB Responds To The Article In The Guardian On Alleged Missing Poet
Rwanda, Mozambican Forces Conduct Operations West of Palma, Cabo Delgado Province
Group Of Smugglers In Rusizi Nabbed
Zambia Police Service Delegation In Rwanda For Study Visit
François Beya Most Feared Man In DRC Attempted Coup
Pegasus Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Zambia Police Service Delegation In Rwanda For Study Visit
Senegal Are Champions of Africa
RIB Responds To The Article In The Guardian On Alleged Missing Poet
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report3 days ago
President Tshisekedi’s Security Aide Arrested For Plotting Coup
-
Business4 days ago
Burundi’s Young Entrepreneurs Demand Tax Law Revision
-
Special Report2 days ago
François Beya Most Feared Man In DRC Attempted Coup
-
Special Report5 days ago
Museveni Brings Back Brig. Gen.Kulayigye as UPDF Spokesman
-
Crime3 days ago
Governor Ignored Whistleblower On Corruption, Now She Is Locked Up
-
National4 days ago
Strange Carnivore in Bigogwe Finally Neutralized
-
East-Africa5 days ago
Anyone Who Rapes Women or Defiles Girls Must Die – Museveni
-
National3 days ago
Zimbabweans Look To Rwanda’s For Development of Cooperatives