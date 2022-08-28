Rwanda Investigation Board (RIB) is hunting down two criminal suspects who allegedly defiled an underage child and another who committed murder respectively.

Felix Ngabo (Alias Bagabo) a resident of Kicukiro, Gatenga sector reportedly ran away after committing murder while Fredrick Gahamanyi a resident of Muhanga District, Nyarusange sector escaped after defiling an underage child according to the statement.

According to the statement released by Rwanda Investigative body, the public is requested to report the aforementioned suspects to the nearest local authorities.