Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) may have to use its stealth network of agents to track down a very stubborn thief suspected on stealing an various items and later openly selling them in a shop in down town Kigali.

‘I went to Nyamirambo only to find that my stolen Rider’s Jacket was being sold in one shop, same jacket I marked very well which is very hard to find on the Rwandan Market. Same Jacket stolen along my bike’s keys, my Galaxy S9+ Canadian Rogers model + 128GB MC’, said the owner only identified by @eLHAMiiD.

@eLHAMiiD added, ‘And this person was reselling my jacket to me at a price of 50k RWF, I got it and put it on and told him am nuh gonna pay him a dime as its a stolen jacket. I started demanding my phone, simcard among other stolen things, he ran and disappeared. But I know his shop.’

However, @eLHAMiiD is not the only one to have fallen victim to thieves and later finding his items on sale.

‘This happened to me, I found my shoes in Nyabugogo market the next day, we have been stolen. Unfortunately we only found one pair, while we have been stolen 9 pairs of shoes,’ says Christelle Rehema.