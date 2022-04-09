The two men who were seen in a viral video assaulting another man on the street last week have been arrested and are being detained by RIB, Taarifa has learnt.

Interrogations have already been conducted and a charge sheet will be submitted to prosecution next week.

The two suspects are Alex Nkuranga Karemera and Soteri Junior Gatera Kagame.

They were arrested on April 6, 2022 at their resident in Niboyi sector, Kicukiro District in Kigali city after the victim’s family member reported the crime a day before.

Taarifa has reliably learnt that the two suspects resisted arrest in an operation that took more than five hours until RIB used forceful means to break into the house.

Upon entry into the house, investigators found five individuals who were all intoxicated. Taarifa is told that the suspects had consumed extreme volumes of alcohol and had also consumed cannabis.

Area residents told Taarifa that the suspects were violent and hostile, as they resisted arrest.

A maid next house told Taarifa that she saw a white VIGO pickup patrolling the area around midday for almost an hour and so. “I think they wanted to confirm if the suspects are inside. Suspects refused to open and RIB had to call local leaders to witness the operation. Their arrest attached the attention of residents in the are,” she said.

“They were wasted, I would say, “says Elijah Karisimbi, Enoch’s brother told Taarifa on Saturday evening on a phone call interview. “They were abusing the RIB and Police, using bad words you can’t use while being arrested.”

They were taken to Rwanda Forensic Laboratory for drug testing. They all reportedly tested positive with high drug substance and alcohol volume.

RIB Spokesperson, Dr. Murangira B. Thierry confirmed their detention and said that the four suspects have already been interrogated and the case will be submitted to prosecution next week. Some are held at Remera and others at Kicukiro RIB stations.

“Alex and Junor are being charged with intentional assault and use of drugs, while the other two who were found in the house will be charged with use of drugs,” he said.

This case created a social media frenzy since Wednesday last week after the victim, a one Enoch Rwagasana posted a video showing one of the suspects (Alex Nkuranga) kicking him violently in the head. He collapsed and became unconscious. He was rushed to King Faisal, but Taarifa understands that he recovered and has been discharged.

Apparently, this whole saga began around 2:00am after Alex violently overtook Enoch and threw him a Heineken bottle, forcing him to make a dangerous maneuver. The bottle caused a minor damage. When Enoch stopped to check the damage, Alex reversed the car and the two engaged in an altercation and a fight ensued.

Both Alex and Junior pounced Enock leaving him unconscious and drove off. The video on social media was captured by a bystander almost at the end of the assault.

It is from the number plate of Alex seen in the video that RIB was able to gather details and trace the suspects.

When Enoch’s family reported the case to RIB, all they had was a number plate. “We did not know any of the suspects, but we worked with RIB and managed to trace the guys,” said Karisimbi.

“In fact when Enoch tweeted the video, RIB was already at the location to arrest the guys,” he added. “When he gained consciousness, he saw the video and became traumatized. He wasn’t aware of what was happening.”

How long does it take for @RIB_Rw / @RNP to apprehend offenders that brutally injured me with no reason whatsoever 4days ago. Incident statements made at #RIB but no action till date.#Violentscenes.@AngeKagame @rwanda_just @PrimatureRwanda @FirstLadyRwanda @PaulKagame pic.twitter.com/t5GXatmTYq — Enoch Aaron R (@ganiometer) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Taarifa has also learnt that Alex and junior are recidivists with similar cases in the past. Both suspects were kicked out of Canada for similar behavior. Junior was also arrested in January 2021 and charged with assaulting a lady. The victim preferred a plea-bargain.

Also, the other two suspects, charged with use of drugs are Robert Mutabazi and Kevine Uwera.