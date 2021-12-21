Tech
Reviewing Burundi’s Fahd 300 Armored Personnel Carriers
Soldiers of the National Defence Forces of Burundi are ferried to operational sites aboard heavy duty Egyptian-made 4×4 APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) under the name of Fahd-300.
The new Fahd-300 has the capacity to carry ten soldiers excluding the 3 crew members. Burundi government ordered for these monster APCs in November 2019 and has since been using them in Somalia Peace Keeping operations.
“They are force enablers and force multipliers, no doubt, and I thank the Burundi President for providing this essential equipment,” said Francisco Madeira head of AMISOM and the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia.
The Fadh-300 can run at a maximum speed of 105 km/h with a maximum cruising range of 700 km. The Fahd-300 has a new V-shaped hull design with a new armour offering more protection against ballistic and IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) threats.
The Fahd-300 can accommodate 13 military personnel including driver, commander and gunner. The driver sits at the front of the vehicle on the left side with the commander to the right.
Both have a large bulletproof windscreen to the front, which can be covered by a shutter hinged at the top, and a side door that opens to the front.
The rear part of the hull has been raised compared to the original version of the Fahd offering more internal volume for the troop’s compartment.
Troops can enter and leave the vehicle via a door located at the rear of the hull, the upper part of which folds upwards and the lower part downwards to form a step.
The Fahd-300 is based on a Tatra chassis and powered by a 300 hp diesel engine, giving it a speed of more than 100 km/h and range of 700 km. While the hull is armoured against 7.62×51 mm armour piercing rounds, while mine protection is STANAG Level 1A/B.
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
Kigali genocide memorial is scheduled to build a modern amphitheater after years of planning.
An artistic impression of this magnificent architecture is amazing and is already released.
Idea was the covering of existing amphitheatre area with roof for protecting from rain.Existing area has around 800 person capacity. New amphitheatre has 2000 person capacity. Building has semi-open sitting areas. semi-open space allows contact with natural air and nature without breaking.Kings Palace of Rwanda has dome shape.Project’s void is inspired from Rwanda historical King’s Palaces circular shape.
Inaugurated in 2004, the Kigali Genocide Memorial at Gisozi is the final resting place for up to 259,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi which claimed over a million lives across the country.
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
About half of mobile phone users in Kenya lose electronic cash to fraudsters or sending it to wrong recipients according to a survey conducted by FinAccess.
The FinAccess survey found that 47.4% of Kenyans using mobile money have reportedly lost funds a sharp increase from 8.4% two years ago.
Seven out of 10 who lost cash sent it to the wrong recipient who likely withdrew and refused to refund.
The survey indicated the jump in cases of mobile money fraud as a result of increased usage of phones since 2019 when the Central bank of Kenya offered free transactions of up to Sh1,000 during the Covid 19 pandemic.
There has been an increase in cases where culprits spend money sent wrongly to their accounts instead of waiting for the sender to reverse the transaction.
Those who do this, however, risk a two-year jail term Sh200,000 fine or both under Section 35 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.
“Mobile money account users who reported loss of money was 47.4 percent in 2021 compared to 8.4 percent reported in 2019. This may partly be due to increased use of mobile money during the period,” the FinAccess report read.
“Among mobile money users reported to have faced the risk of losing money, 71.4 percent indicated sending money to wrong number as the key.”
Mobile phone users have been losing money erroneously sent to the wrong people with Safaricom transferring the responsibility to stop transactions to consumers.
Although in 2017, the telco introduced a service, which allows one to reverse money sent to another person in error, the process is not flawless.
Culprits get away with money sent to them in error because one is required to stop a wrong transaction within a minute and once it goes through Safaricom refers victims to report the matter to the police for investigations and prosecution.
If the recipient has not withdrawn the cash then the customers can send the transaction code, via text message, to the number 456 to have the cash transfer suspended.
The Safaricom mobile application has tried to fix this problem by displaying recipients names before confirming a transaction by inputting personal identification numbers.
While this has tremendously reduced cases of people sending money to the wrong recipients it only applies to those with smartphones and internet connections.
Fraud is however not limited to sending money erroneously FinAccess survey says Kenyans also lost money to hoax phone calls or SMSs, and cybercrime and frauds on bank accounts and mobile bank accounts.
Among bank account users, fraud was the main risk identified, with 34.5% of respondents indicating that such crimes were internal fraud and 25.9% perpetuated by phone fraud.
Government Hints On Lockdown, Urges Public To Remain Vigilant During Festive Seasons
Government has warned that there is a possibility of another lockdown should people remain loose on the preventive measures especially during the festive seasons where the interactions between people increase.
Speaking at the Press Conference, Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije urged that people should be vigilant and increase the protection measures as well as vaccination to mitigate contagion infection during the festive seasons.
“We don’t want the same situation as that of last year where we began a new year in the lockdown. Let’s protect ourselves, what we are requested to do simple,” he said.
The Minister of Health further said the government’s move of banning passengers is a stringent measure to contain the spread of new Omicron variant.
“The move is aimed to contain the 6 cases of Omicron Variant that was traced among passengers on arrivals. The rise in numbers is a warning sign that shows us that despite the measures passengers have to be contained,” the minister added.
The Minister of Local Government, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi also said there are people who are organizing christmas parties and festive gatherings however, that due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positivity rates gatherings shouldn’t exceed 100 participants as per the new guideline.
He raised the concern that the Omicron might have crossed the capital to other areas of the country and therefore people should tighten protection measures.
“We are following up on anyone who met with the patients either those in Kigali or in other districts so that we quarantine them. This means that people should tighten protection measures and play a tangible role in vaccination,” he said.
The Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera also highlighted that people have become soft on the protection measures against COVID-19 advising that it must change.
Kabera disclosed that the police have so far caught 59, 295 people who have defaulted on wearing their masks and 7089 who were moving beyond the time set as well as 1081 who were drinking in the bars.
“Some people think that COVID-19 has ended but this is not true, COVID is still around.” he warned.
