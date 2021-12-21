Reviewing Burundi’s Fahd 300 Armored Personnel Carriers

Soldiers of the National Defence Forces of Burundi are ferried to operational sites aboard heavy duty Egyptian-made 4×4 APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) under the name of Fahd-300.

The new Fahd-300 has the capacity to carry ten soldiers excluding the 3 crew members. Burundi government ordered for these monster APCs in November 2019 and has since been using them in Somalia Peace Keeping operations.

“They are force enablers and force multipliers, no doubt, and I thank the Burundi President for providing this essential equipment,” said Francisco Madeira head of AMISOM and the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia.

The Fadh-300 can run at a maximum speed of 105 km/h with a maximum cruising range of 700 km. The Fahd-300 has a new V-shaped hull design with a new armour offering more protection against ballistic and IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) threats.

The Fahd-300 can accommodate 13 military personnel including driver, commander and gunner. The driver sits at the front of the vehicle on the left side with the commander to the right.

Both have a large bulletproof windscreen to the front, which can be covered by a shutter hinged at the top, and a side door that opens to the front.

The rear part of the hull has been raised compared to the original version of the Fahd offering more internal volume for the troop’s compartment.

Troops can enter and leave the vehicle via a door located at the rear of the hull, the upper part of which folds upwards and the lower part downwards to form a step.

The Fahd-300 is based on a Tatra chassis and powered by a 300 hp diesel engine, giving it a speed of more than 100 km/h and range of 700 km. While the hull is armoured against 7.62×51 mm armour piercing rounds, while mine protection is STANAG Level 1A/B.