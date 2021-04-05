Religion
Resurrection Of Jesus Is Hope That Does not Disappoint
It is Easter Monday- this day holds religious significance for Christians, as it follows Easter Sunday, the day Jesus Christ was resurrected following his crucifixion on Good Friday.
It is believed that Jesus remained on earth for 40 days after his resurrection, and during this time he appeared to believers, healed the sick and spread the word of God.
The acts he carried out during this period are thought to have helped establish the first church. After the 40 days ended, Christians believe that he ascended into heaven.
The Bible itself does not say anything about what happened on Easter Monday, after Jesus’ resurrection, and it also doesn’t specifically instruct Christians to celebrate the Monday following Easter Sunday.
Pope Gives Easter Message
Pope Francis said at the start of his Easter message that “Jesus, who was crucified, has risen as He said. Alleluia!”
Due to measures against the Covid-19 Pandemic, Pope Francis delivered his Urbi et Orbi message inside St. Peter’s Basilica.
The Basilica featured arrays of Avalanche roses given by Dutch florists who traditionally filled St. Peter’s Square with flowers on Easter every year, but had to stop temporarily due to the pandemic.
The Easter reality of the Resurrection offers concrete, tangible hope and consolation, the Pope noted, but its message does not offer us “a mirage or reveal a magic formula” we might wish as an escape exit to the world’s difficult realities.
Among them, the spread of the pandemic, social and economic crisis hitting the poor especially, but also, he noted the “scandalous” fact that “armed conflicts have not ended and military arsenals are being strengthened.”
The Easter message of hope tells us concisely that “the crucified Jesus, none other, has risen from the dead”, Pope Francis said, adding that God the Father raised Jesus, who accomplished His saving will by taking upon Himself our weakness, infirmities, the weight of our sins, even our death.
Because of this, the Pope said, “God the Father exalted Him and now Jesus Christ lives forever; He is the Lord.”
The wounds Jesus bears in His hands, feet and side are “the everlasting seal of His love for us”, the Pope noted, and all who experience trials in body or spirit can find refuge in them and “receive the grace of the hope that does not disappoint.”
Pope Francis went on to say that the Risen Christ gives hope and comfort for those suffering from the pandemic, the sick and those who have lost a loved one.
He also prayed that the Lord might “sustain the valiant efforts of doctors and nurses”. He stressed that everyone, especially the vulnerable, needs assistance and has a right to care, and vaccines are essential.
He appealed to the international community “to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries.”
The Risen Lord is comfort for the unemployed and those suffering economic difficulties, the Pope said. He prayed that Christ might “inspire public authorities to act so that everyone, especially families in greatest need” can be provided with help in order to avoid sliding into poverty, a sad reality the pandemic has dramatically worsened.
The Pope referred also to the psychological weight of the pandemic on young people, who are often forced to stay at home without attending school or visiting friends in person.
He expressed his “closeness to young people throughout the world”.
Vatican
Religion
World’s Christians Celebrate Easter Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic
Christians around the world are today celebrating Easter also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday.
Easter is a Christian festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.
There are over 2.3 billion adherents accounting for about 31.2% of the total world population. Rwanda’s population is more than 95% affiliated to Christian faiths. Nigeria has the largest Christian population in Africa.
Reports from the UK’s Church of Canterbury the highest seat of the Anglican faith indicate that Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (pictured above) is for the first time giving his Easter sermon across television, local and national radio and the Church of England digital platforms.
A service is premiering on the Church of England website, Facebook and YouTube channels starting at 9 a.m., while viewers of BBC One are able to tune in to a live Eucharist from Canterbury at 10 a.m.
Welby’s Easter sermon proclaims the resurrection as the turning point of history. In raising Jesus to new life, he will say, God makes a “lie” of death.
For the Roman Catholics, Pope Francis their representative with seat in the Vatican is Celebrating the 9th Easter of his pontificate.
Pope Francis delivered a homily at the Easter Vigil Mass, reflecting on what it means to go to Galilee, where the Risen Lord would precede His disciples.
Reflecting on the Easter episode of the women at the tomb, the Pope drew attention to what the angel told them.
“Wonder at hearing the words: ‘Do not be afraid!” the Pope said. “You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen’. And a message: ‘He is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see Him’.”
Ushering in the 9th Easter of his pontificate, the 84-year-old pontiff in his homily reflected on what it means to go to Galilee. First of all, it means to begin anew.
Galilee was the place of the first encounter of the disciples with the Lord, their first love. It was here that they listened to Him preach and perform miracles. It was also where they misunderstood His words and in the face of the cross abandoned Him and fled.
In spite of everything, the Lord invites them to start over from where they began. “In this Galilee,” the Pope said, “we learn to be amazed by the Lord’s infinite love, which opens new trails along the path of our defeats.”
Hence, he said, the first Easter message of returning to Galilee is that “it is always possible to begin anew despite all our failures.
“From the rubble of our hearts,” the Pope said, “God can create a work of art; from the ruined remnants of our humanity, God can prepare a new history.”
“In these dark months of the pandemic,” the Pope urged all to “listen to the Risen Lord as He invites us to begin anew and never lose hope”.
Going to Galilee also means going to the peripheries. Galilee, an outpost farthest from the ritual purity of Jerusalem, was where Jesus began His mission.
There, He brought His message to “those struggling to live from day to day, the excluded, the vulnerable and the poor”.
It is in the peripheries that God tirelessly seeks out those who are discouraged or lost. He goes to the “very peripheries of existence, since in His eyes no one is least, no one is excluded”.
Thus, the Risen Lord is asking His disciples to go to the settings of daily life, the streets we travel every day, the corners of our cities.
“There the Lord goes ahead of us and makes Himself present in the lives of those around us, those who share in our day, our home, our work, our difficulties, and hopes.”
The Pope said, “We will be amazed how the greatness of God is revealed in littleness, how His beauty shines forth in the poor and simple.”
Religion
Gospel Always Linked to Embrace of a Cross
Pope Francis has underlined that the preaching of the Gospel “is always linked to the embrace of some particular cross.”
The Pontiff observed while celebrating Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday in St. Peter’s Basilica.
He explained that the Gospel shows us the extent to which “persecution and the cross are linked to the proclamation of the Gospel.”
Dwelling on the “hours” leading to Christ’s Passion and Death, Pope Francis said “the hour of joyful proclamation, the hour of persecution and the hour of the Cross go together.”
“The gentle light of God’s word shines brightly in well-disposed hearts,” the Pope said, “but awakens confusion and rejection in those that are not. We see this over and over again in the Gospels.”
Giving some examples, Pope Francis spoke of the good seed sown in the field that bears fruit, but it also arouses the envy of the enemy.
“The tender love of the merciful father irresistibly draws the prodigal son home, but also leads to anger and resentment on the part of the elder son,” he noted.
“All this enables us to see that the preaching of the Good News is mysteriously linked to persecution and the cross,” said Pope Francis.
Cross is non-negotiable
Focusing on two trains of thought, the Pope said that first “we are taken aback to see the cross present in the Lord’s life at the very beginning of his ministry, even before His birth.”
“All this makes us realize that the mystery of the cross is present ‘from the beginning’.” “The cross does not appear by chance,” he said.
When his hour came, explained Pope Francis, Jesus embraced the cross fully. “For on the cross there can be no ambiguity. The cross is non-negotiable.”
Dwelling on his second point, the Pope said, “There is an aspect of the cross that is an integral part of our human condition, our limits and our frailty. Yet it is also true that something happens on the Cross that does not have to do with our human weakness but is the bite of the serpent, who, seeing the crucified Lord defenceless, bites Him in an attempt to poison and undo all His work… It is the venom of the evil one who keeps insisting: save yourself.”
It is in this harsh and painful “bite” that seeks to bring death, that God’s triumph is ultimately seen, said Pope Francis.
The Pope went on to say that “thanks to the reconciling blood of Jesus, it is a cross that contains the power of Christ’s victory, which conquers evil and delivers us from the evil one.”
Sufferings of Christ in us
Pope Francis underlined that we as Christians are “not among those who shrink back.”
“We are not scandalized, because Jesus Himself was not scandalized by seeing that His joyful preaching of salvation to the poor was not received wholeheartedly, but amid the shouts and threats of those who refused to hear His word.”
“The way we embrace the cross in our preaching of the Gospel makes two things clear,” the Pope said: “That the sufferings that come from the Gospel are not ours, but rather ‘the sufferings of Christ in us’ and that ‘we do not preach ourselves but Jesus Christ as Lord and ourselves as servants of all for the love of Jesus’”.
God’s divine grace
Concluding his homily with a story from his past, Pope Francis recalled how, during a dark moment in his life, he asked the Lord for the grace to free him from a difficult and complex situation.
During Confession he asked an elderly Sister, whose eyes were “full of light” to pray for him as her penance because he needed a particular grace.
She replied by saying ‘The Lord will certainly give you that grace, but make no mistake about it: He will give it to you in His own divine way’.
The Pope said that this advice did him much good, “hearing that the Lord always gives us what we ask for, but that He does so in his divine way. That way involves the cross. Not for masochism. But for love, love to the very end.”
Religion
Christians Observe Palm Sunday As Easter Season Kicks Off
Christians in Rwanda have this morning joined their colleagues around the world to celebrate Palm Sunday- the entire day will be dotted with Christians waving palm leaves and wishing each other well.
Palm Sunday is an annual feast day in the Christian calendar and marks the first day of Holy Week, a period leading up to Easter.
Holy Week is the last week of lent, before the festival of Easter and the end of fasting. The Holy Week is seven days of religious significance, with masses often held on key days.
Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, the week before his death on the cross and subsequent resurrection.
In ancient times, palm branches symbolised goodness and victory and as Jesus arrived into Jerusalem, it is said palms were placed in his path.
On Holy Thursday – also known as Maundy Thursday – Jesus was arrested, before being crucified on Good Friday.
According to the bible, Jesus then rose again on Easter Sunday.
Dates of significance in Holy Week this year are
- Palm Sunday: March 28
- Maundy Thursday: April 1
- Good Friday: April 3
- Holy Saturday: April 3
- Easter Sunday: April 4
Palm Sunday Scripture Verses
Psalm 118:24 – “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Corinthians 5:17- “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”
Philippians 2:8 – “And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death—even death on a cross!”
Luke 24:2-3 – “They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.”
John 3:16-17 – “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”
Colossians 3:13 – “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.”
Galatians 6:9 – “We must not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.”
John 14:6 – Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.'”
Rwanda’s Weekly Coffee Export Earnings Rise 32%
Resurrection Of Jesus Is Hope That Does not Disappoint
DRC Opposition Condemns Sabotage Of FARDC Efforts Against Rebels
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged With Abuse of Power, Corruption
Tanzania President Samia Shakes Up Government Institutions
World’s Christians Celebrate Easter Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged With Abuse of Power, Corruption
Tanzania President Samia Shakes Up Government Institutions
Rapper DMX Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack
Under AfCFTA Nigeria Fears May Become Dumping Ground
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abageni Basoreje Ubukwe Muri Stade Bazira Kwica Amabwiriza Yo Kurwanya COVID-19
- Abantu 4.3% Mu Bapimwe COVID-19 Kuri Pasika Bayisanzwemo
- Misiri, Sudan Na Ethiopia Byahuriye Mu Biganiro i Kinshasa
- Umunyakenyakazi Yaciye Agahigo Mu Kwiruka Igice Cya Marathon
- Umuraperi DMX Ararembye
- Gasabo: Ababikira ‘Bishe Amabwiriza’ Ya Leta
- Indi Ntambara Iratutumba Hagati Y’U Burusiya Na Ukraine
- Igikomangoma Cy’Ubwami Bwa Jordanie Kirafunzwe
- Ubutumwa bwa Polisi kuri Pasika…
- Mwarimu wa Kaminuza Y’U Rwanda Uherutse Gupfa ‘Yagiraga’ Umuvuduko W’Amaraso
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
-
Business5 days ago
Amid Recession, Sub-Saharan Africa Poised For Recovery: Digital Technologies Key To Driving Future Of Work
-
Crime4 days ago
Police Hands Over 32 Recovered Tower Batteries To IHS Rwanda
-
Business2 days ago
British Firm Tullow Oil Risks Losing Oil Concession In Kenya
-
Crime2 days ago
Burundi’s Drunk Colonel Shoots Dead Waiter
-
Business4 days ago
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit
-
Business4 days ago
South Africa’s Cement Company Extends Rights Issue
-
Religion1 day ago
World’s Christians Celebrate Easter Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic