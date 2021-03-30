Results of AFCON Final Matches in Groups B, D, G, H

England captain Harry Kane says he will decide his Tottenham future after this summer’s Euros.

Kane, who is reportedly attracting attention from Manchester United, City and Real Madrid, wants to keep his full attention on leading England to their first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup win at this summer’s Euros; Tottenham striker set to start against Albania.

Kane will be hoping to win his first major trophy against City in this season’s Carabao Cup final, and Spurs still have work to do in the Premier League, as they currently sit three points outside the top four.

Spurs’ success in the final phase of the season could have a bearing on the 27-year-old’s future, but Kane says he will wait until the conclusion of the Euros before making his plans clear.

“I think that’s a hard question to answer right now,” Kane said when asked if the speculation around his future will impact his performances.

“It’s important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros. To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.

“I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that’s to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros.

Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible.

“I’m fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Kane, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Luke Shaw are set to start return for England against Albania on Sunday, with Nick Pope to continue in goal.

Kane was rested for England’s 5-0 win against San Marino on Thursday. He has scored 27 times in all competitions this season and was top scorer at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Thierry Henry’s decision to quit social media and asked his players to consider doing the same.

Former Arsenal striker Henry announced he was disabling his social media accounts this week because of the “toxic” atmosphere that has been allowed to manifest on these platforms due to the lack of action taken against racist abuse and bullying behaviour.