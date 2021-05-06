Restructuring May Have Left RAB Stuck In Mud

Dominating the headlines in Congolese Press is an inquiry into the disappearance of U$43 million as a fake loan signed to Entreprise Générale d’Alimentation et de Logistique (Egal SARL) a company linked to former President Joseph Kabange Kabila.

The Belgian newspaper LE SOIR published On October 29, 2016, an exclusive dossier of the revelations known as “Lumumba Papers”.

The Lumumba Papers, reveal the suspicious activities of the bank BGFI RDC, a subsidiary of the Gabonese and French International Bank (BGFI) in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as its involvement in corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

Largely based on internal documents disclosed by the former bank employee Jean-Jacques Lumumba, the case also reveals, in one of its components, the alleged affair of the Congolese company Egal SARL, presented at the time as close to former president Joseph Kabika.

According to these surveys, the company specializing in the agrifood trade benefited, in 2013, from four payments for a total of U$ 43 million into an account housed at the BGFI.

“These payments came from the Central Bank of Congo, a public institution headed by Deogratias Mutombo Nyembo. A direct loan to a business is normally prohibited. Especially since, according to the Belgian daily, the sum was never reimbursed, “explains the Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

In July 2020, Félix Tshisekedi, who succeeded Joseph Kabila as President, embarked on an anti-corruption race.

President Tshisekedi appointed Jules Alingete as the head of the General Inspectorate of Finances, a service placed under the direct authority of the Congolese President with a mission of controlling the financial authorities, state enterprises, public administrations, State accountants, Provincial Governments and all State expenditure including the Central Bank of Congo.

Alingete is familiar with the workings of public finance in the DRC. He has been a Financial Inspector since January 1989, also being a chartered accountant, tax specialist and business climate expert. As soon as he took office, he embarked on a real quest to flush out cases of embezzlement. This is how he then came across the contours of Lumumba Papers.

The Inspector General and his team first took a shot at media reports widely alleging that EGAL SARL would then have benefited from U$43 million coming directly from the Central Bank to finance its activities.

In a letter of February 8, 2021, Alingete wrote to the CEO of EGAL to ask for an explanation of this alleged loan.

“It emerges from the discussions that we had with the BGFI Bank, that you benefited from the latter, in December 2013, from a payment of U$42,999,699.05, payment charged to the account opened for the benefit of the Central Bank of Congo, with the same bank,” said the Chief Inspector in his letter. By law, such a “loan” which would come directly from the central bank, is illegal.

In this file, there are explanations of the BGFI bank in 2016. In a press release, the Congolese bank affirms that the company Egal SARL “has regularly benefited, from the Bank, of an investment loan to long term guaranteed by the revenues generated by the operation of its activity.

BGFI Bank also affirms that the accusations according to which the Central Bank of Congo would have financed this activity, by payments through BGFI Bank RDC, are therefore false and without foundation.

“On the other hand, the Central Bank of Congo regularly holds a bank account in the books of the Bank which carries out its international banking operations as do several other banks of the place”, said this press release.

Alingete and his IGF investigators would end up coming to the same conclusions, to some extent. The IGF discovers that over the period from July 18, 2013 to November 6, 2013, a total amount of U$ 42,999,699.05, was transferred from Rawbank to BGFI Bank, by the Central Bank of Congo, to be accommodated in the account 70010285011-72 entitled “Banque Centrale du Congo Equipements” opened in the books of the BGFI Bank.

The IGF adds, this money, was subsequently transferred from the account “Central Bank of Congo Equipments” to the credit of the escrow account n ° 45191026110-13 USD opened in the name of the company EGAL SARL, transfer executed in four installments, by agents Kusombi Hervé and Diop Abdel Kader.

If the account was opened in the name of EGAL, the IGF confirms that the latter has never had access to it. For the IGF, the “escrow account” into which the U$42,999,699.05 was paid could only be activated by the BGFI Bank itself and, in no way, the company EGAL SA.

“This is why the latter was exonerated in the charge of financing on the basis of public funds which had been brought against her.”

“At the current stage of things, it emerges that the Congolese State has lost the amount U$ 42,999,699.05 withdrawn from the + Central Bank of Congo Equipments account + and the responsibility lies with the BGFI-BANK DRC”, notes Alingete in this letter addressed this time to the Director-General Manager of this bank.

In a letter dated March 16, 2021, the IGF Inspector General finally reconsidered his initial accusations and confirmed the exoneration of Egal SARL.

“Following the various working sessions that we had, in the presence of representatives of the BGFI Bank, on the allocation in favour of your company, in an amount of forty-three million US dollars, amount coming from a escrow account opened by the Central Bank of Congo in the books of the BGFI Bank, I have the honour to communicate to you the position, at this stage, of the General Inspectorate of Finances which consists in that no proof could be produced by the BGFI Bank, attesting that this sum was never made available to you ”, says Alingete in this letter addressed to the Director General of the IGF.

“At this stage, it follows on the contrary from the various elements of this file that you had benefited from this bank, from a line of credit in guarantee of which a comfort account had been opened, account fed by withdrawals made on your figure of ‘business and that this credit line was cleared following a compromise between parties, compromise that involved the liquidation of this comfort account, ” the letter adds, the authenticity of which has been confirmed on the side of the IGF and the company EGAL .

But Jules Alingete does not come out but empty-handed in this case, which ultimately hides another. Indeed, if EGAL SARL is out of the question for not having received funding from the Central Bank, U$43 million from the Public Treasury are still missing. In another correspondence, this time dated April 5, 2021, the Inspectorate now indexes BGFI Bank.

At the end of its working sessions with the heads of these companies, the IGF says that BGFI Bank “could not conclusively establish the destination” of U$ 42,999,699.05. Exit from the “Central Bank of Congo Equipment” account, this large sum escaped the Congolese public treasury after 4 transfers to an “escrow account” bearing several numbers “to confuse the issue”.

According to investigators around the case at the IGF, the leads currently lead to the principals, new to the Government and the central bank at the time.

U$43 million left the accounts of the Central Bank from the Rawbank to land in an escrow account at the BGFI BANK, to then disappear. Egal SARL, whose funds were supposed to be destined, never touched them.

Alingete, who does not give up on the matter, has summoned the Managing Director of BGFI Bank more than 8 times to hear from him on several subjects.

According to sources quoted by congolese press, the central bank authorities, in particular Governor Déogratias Mutombo, and the former Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister and in charge of Finance Patrice Kitebi, are the basis of disbursement orders, both at the level of the Rawbank and ‘where the money and gone, that at the level of the BGFI Bank from where the money would have disappeared.

“There were people who gave orders to get the money out of the Rawbank Central Bank accounts and put it in an obscure escrow account, using the company Egal as a pretext. It is now proven that this money was never loaned to the company and is gone. They have to answer for this huge amount of money, “according to a source familiar with the matter.

“At the time, it was Patrice Kitebi who was in charge of finances. He and the Governor of the BCC, Deogratias Mutombo, must know where this money disappeared to, “added a source, who requested anonymity.

Patrice Kitebi, is now Managing Director of the Industry Promotion Fund; Déogratias Mutombo, Governor of the Central Bank.

According to reliable information, the IGF has completed its investigations and has sent the file to Adler Kisula, of the National Financial Intelligence Unit (CENAREF).