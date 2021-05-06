Special Report
Restructuring May Have Left RAB Stuck In Mud
The atmosphere in Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) could be described as lugubrious as some staff that have been kicked out of the semi-autonomous parastatal fail to admit that it is all over.
Impeccable information reaching Taarifa’s Investigative desk confirms that hundreds of highly trained and experienced researchers or technical staff have been dismissed, suspended or are hanging-in acting in inferior positions.
A source privy with the internal dynamics of this agency told Taarifa that the large axe that has seen many of these staff leaving the agency is part of the restructuring process sanctioned by the government aimed at increasing efficiency of RAB.
“This restructuring has been maliciously conducted despite its good intentions,” a source told Taarifa on Condition of anonymity.
“It is how close, one’s negotiation skills or one is viewed at Kacyiru that earns you a place or not. Worse still, newly placed program leaders highjacked the selection process from the original committee, that was itself partial in the first place. Official appeals are sanctioned as indiscipline. Many more have or are contemplating resignations due to these frustrations,” Our source explained.
Previously, Taarifa, spoke to a source who provided a synopsis of the restructuring process saying that requirements and job profiles had been grossly mishandled and that major Public service placement instructions were intentionally ignored.
“It all started with mock CVs requests and submissions to the MINAGRI/RAB senior management beyond deadlines. Supposedly, it allowed intelligence gathering to raise or lower requirements of unwanted and favored staff respectively, before final profiling was sealed,” our source noted.
For example, these are some of the rules and procedures for public service placement violated in the restructuring process.
Article 12 is more explicit: “In order to ensure continued professionalization of Public Service and achieve expected capacity, job profiles will be more competence based than mere degree based. In that context all degree levels including A1, Advanced Diploma and recognized Professional Certificates remain valid in terms of job requirements. Job profiles …to accommodate …candidates with proven skills and competences in lieu of academic degrees…”
According to our source, “This was the major cause for down-grading and loss of decades’ ground-tested researchers and technicians professionals.”
“Requirements for previous restructuring job profiles were set lowly, and we could have researchers in senior positions while they are low in terms of education level, scientific achievements,” Our source explained previously.
Considering Article 13 “Valuating work experience in public services” is emphatic: “Placement or recruitment of a public servant in the context of implementation of rationalization shall not affect negatively his or her career progression. In this regard, the experience acquired from his or her former job position and the corresponding horizontal step promotion are taken in consideration”.
However, in February, the Director General’s office defended the restructuring process noting that previous RAB structures used to have “pools” or groups of staff without specifying their positions. The old structure (2018) used to have “Research and Technology Transfer Staff”, without specifying their areas or ranks.
As a consequence, “we ended up having unbalanced programs, for example so many breeders in beans, maize; so many pathologists in roots and tubers. In the current public sector rationalization, this confusion was addressed.”
Each program must have very specific number of breeders, pathologists/crop protectionists, agronomists/physiologists, and technicians, in well specified and balanced numbers and ratios. As a consequence, if one program had 5 breeders and now there are only 2 positions, 3 must be suspended and compete for positions in other programs.
Deeply explaining this situation, our source is concerned that National priority programs and units have been removed in the new structure.
“Globally, integrated biophysical-market-led ecosystems research is the trend. It is thus indiscernible how the Girinka, Agro-forestry, Climate/ Environment, ICT and the Socio-economic research programs were removed in the new structure,” According to this expert, these are critical for resilience under the current era of climate change and inclusive business value chain models.
“Social-economics, in particular, is a pre-requisite to justify any research investments. Girinka to livestock is like seed to crops research. RAB had the technical monopoly for selection of the right healthy, nutrition-worthy and appropriate good husbandry advisory services of the dairy breeds under Girinka,” says our source on condition of anonymity.
It remains to be assessed whether RAB will live to its own convictions; “Ironically, a heifer cow and agroforestry feature prominently as the face of the RAB logo. Even more telling is RAB Vision: to attain “Improved food security and livelihoods of all Rwandans by transforming agriculture from subsistence into modern farming through generating research and extension innovations that generate sustainable crop, animal husbandry and natural resource management”.
Lifestyle
The Rwandan Architect Who Works Like No Other
The rebirth of Rwanda, 27 years after the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, is partly through the contribution of artistic works of architects; who conceive concepts which embellish the country’s cities, model landscapes; creative interior spaces.
In Kigali, alike other cities of the country, glass towers of different shapes are erected on commercial and residential areas, similar arteries light up; wooded and flowery urban landscapes replace old neighborhoods; monuments take place in public spaces, in short; the city is changing and so are Rwandans.
These works are conceived, designed, supervised by tireless architects.
Taarifa traced one of them. A retired Lieutenant, Vedaste Ngarambe, is a solitary architect with no urban works who transforms and models landscapes and expresses himself by the absolute use of local materials that he values through the execution of his projects.
This solitary artist is absent from the luxurious cafes and restaurants of Kigali and is also absent from the circle of his fellow architects. His extraordinary concepts speak for themselves.
It is the precursor of the ecotourism projects in Rwanda. In Kinigi, at the footsteps of the Virunga Mountain, in 2002 with the execution of Gorillas Nest hotel, and the development of the ecology and cultural park of Buhanga, the 1st residence of Gihanga, the founding king of Rwanda, 10 centuries ago.
Today, this park is one of the heritages being exploited by Rwanda Development Board (RDB). In the same region, Ngarambe developed caves of more than 3 km for an underground experience for tourists.
He also developed Mount Rubavu in the city of Gisenyi, Western Rwanda, where 2300 households were resettled from the steep slopes of this mountain on behalf of Rwanda Environmental Management Authority (REMA).
For genocide memorials, Ngarambe has no equivalent. He has conceived and developed more than ten memorial sites beginning with the Bisesero Genocide Memorial in 1998 which he designed and executed in the first phase.
He not only designed the memorials; but also designed their interior space, for the display of the memory of the victims and the exhibition of the evidence of the Genocide against the Tutsis.
Notably, he collcted and displayed the dark memory of the perpetrators illustrating their role of the genocide. Their images hang on walls in the banker of the memorials of Ngoma, Mubuga and Gatwaro.
The memorials designed and supervised voluntarily by him have allowed the burial with honor of more than 100,000 victims in some region.
Karongi district is Ngarambe’s home village.
He is passionate about contributing to efforts of healing the souls of the survivors and creating economic opportunities through developing ecotourism concepts.
He moves the dynamics of tourism development stretching along the Kivu Belt along Lake Kivu; introducing eco-tourism in Mubuga and Gishyita along the lake with eco-hotels that he designed and supervised the construction of Kivu Ressort, Kivu Lodge, and Mpembe Safari Park.
The promotion of these touristic sites has attracted several investors in tourism with an investment cost of more than US$4 million.
Speaking of museums, the man is an architect of these special concepts. He oversaw the study and implementation of the Campaign against Genocide museum for over eight years and participated in the training of tour guides.
He designed the National Liberation Museum in Mulindi and is supervising continuous renovations. He also designed “U Rwanda rwa Gasabo Museum in Rutunga/Gasabo on behalf of Gasabo District.
When architecture contributes to the rebirth of a region severely devastated by genocide: an almost crazy bet
We wind our way along a dilapidated road and passed by the Mugonero hospital through the rolling hills of the Congo-Nile ridge; in search of this isolated architect. It seems that he has taken up residence in the peaks of these high hills of Bisesero.
We meander into the rough road to reach the heights of Rulonzi; a high region at more than 1900m of altitude near Busesero.
The region is almost uninhabited; only the ruins of the destroyed houses of the perished Tutsi families are still visible on the slopes of these silent, forest-covered hills. It is in this untouched, inhospitable world where the artist of the unique works resides.
Our journey is blocked by a wooden barrier; and a young man in civilian clothes. He offers us passage with all the honors of a military quarter-guard. We penetrate into his wild domicile and at the end of 200m, in an open space serving as parking lot, a man with a cane in the hand; beckons us to follow him.
We enter a building, spacious; artistically braided; reflecting the traditional decor and art; with a jungle inside. He explains to us that we are at the reception of a mountain tourist information center.
“I am Mr. Vedaste Ngarambe, the architect you are looking for,” the tall handsome and muscular gentleman says. And he continued to explain that this space serves as a starting point for the exploration and adventure into the mountains. He showed us some diagrams of ecotourism exploitation and revealed his plans for the regeneration of a whole region bruised by the genocide: that of Bisesero and its surroundings, the domain of the Basesero resistance fighters who fiercely resisted the thousands of militias armed with machetes and guns.
We continue our discovery into his home; a greenhouse-museum and inside is a lush vegetation and giant rocks on which flows a cascading stream; wild plants, ferns, banana trees in a setting of paved alleys in flat rubble and brick wall with a very modest arrangement under a woven ceiling in reeds and that is the living space of this architect, a little crazy, as often described by his friends.
He finds no one alive
Meanwhile, Ngarambe has another mission to accomplish, but it has painful dimension. As a teenager, his father sent him to Zaire, now Dr. Congo to study. He had an assignment; to study architecture and return home to help build houses in his home village. He never made it back, instead, he joined the Rwanda Patriotic Army in 1991 to help liberate the country from the genocidal regime.
At 27, in 1994, after the genocide, a Lieutenant, he travelled back to his home village in Karongi district, then Kibuye. He had hope his family had survived. He found no one. The whole region was littered by dead bodies decomposing on the hills. His parents, relatives and friends lay in the genocide memorials he has designed and supervised their construction. For him, that is the legacy in memory of his beloved father who is no more.
He had to retired from the army, gracefully, but with unimaginable agony. His projects are a form of healing.
Special Report
U$43M Public Money Disappeared As False Loan To Company Linked To Kabila
Dominating the headlines in Congolese Press is an inquiry into the disappearance of U$43 million as a fake loan signed to Entreprise Générale d’Alimentation et de Logistique (Egal SARL) a company linked to former President Joseph Kabange Kabila.
The Belgian newspaper LE SOIR published On October 29, 2016, an exclusive dossier of the revelations known as “Lumumba Papers”.
The Lumumba Papers, reveal the suspicious activities of the bank BGFI RDC, a subsidiary of the Gabonese and French International Bank (BGFI) in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as its involvement in corruption and embezzlement of public funds.
Largely based on internal documents disclosed by the former bank employee Jean-Jacques Lumumba, the case also reveals, in one of its components, the alleged affair of the Congolese company Egal SARL, presented at the time as close to former president Joseph Kabika.
According to these surveys, the company specializing in the agrifood trade benefited, in 2013, from four payments for a total of U$ 43 million into an account housed at the BGFI.
“These payments came from the Central Bank of Congo, a public institution headed by Deogratias Mutombo Nyembo. A direct loan to a business is normally prohibited. Especially since, according to the Belgian daily, the sum was never reimbursed, “explains the Belgian newspaper Le Soir.
In July 2020, Félix Tshisekedi, who succeeded Joseph Kabila as President, embarked on an anti-corruption race.
President Tshisekedi appointed Jules Alingete as the head of the General Inspectorate of Finances, a service placed under the direct authority of the Congolese President with a mission of controlling the financial authorities, state enterprises, public administrations, State accountants, Provincial Governments and all State expenditure including the Central Bank of Congo.
Alingete is familiar with the workings of public finance in the DRC. He has been a Financial Inspector since January 1989, also being a chartered accountant, tax specialist and business climate expert. As soon as he took office, he embarked on a real quest to flush out cases of embezzlement. This is how he then came across the contours of Lumumba Papers.
The Inspector General and his team first took a shot at media reports widely alleging that EGAL SARL would then have benefited from U$43 million coming directly from the Central Bank to finance its activities.
In a letter of February 8, 2021, Alingete wrote to the CEO of EGAL to ask for an explanation of this alleged loan.
“It emerges from the discussions that we had with the BGFI Bank, that you benefited from the latter, in December 2013, from a payment of U$42,999,699.05, payment charged to the account opened for the benefit of the Central Bank of Congo, with the same bank,” said the Chief Inspector in his letter. By law, such a “loan” which would come directly from the central bank, is illegal.
In this file, there are explanations of the BGFI bank in 2016. In a press release, the Congolese bank affirms that the company Egal SARL “has regularly benefited, from the Bank, of an investment loan to long term guaranteed by the revenues generated by the operation of its activity.
BGFI Bank also affirms that the accusations according to which the Central Bank of Congo would have financed this activity, by payments through BGFI Bank RDC, are therefore false and without foundation.
“On the other hand, the Central Bank of Congo regularly holds a bank account in the books of the Bank which carries out its international banking operations as do several other banks of the place”, said this press release.
Alingete and his IGF investigators would end up coming to the same conclusions, to some extent. The IGF discovers that over the period from July 18, 2013 to November 6, 2013, a total amount of U$ 42,999,699.05, was transferred from Rawbank to BGFI Bank, by the Central Bank of Congo, to be accommodated in the account 70010285011-72 entitled “Banque Centrale du Congo Equipements” opened in the books of the BGFI Bank.
The IGF adds, this money, was subsequently transferred from the account “Central Bank of Congo Equipments” to the credit of the escrow account n ° 45191026110-13 USD opened in the name of the company EGAL SARL, transfer executed in four installments, by agents Kusombi Hervé and Diop Abdel Kader.
If the account was opened in the name of EGAL, the IGF confirms that the latter has never had access to it. For the IGF, the “escrow account” into which the U$42,999,699.05 was paid could only be activated by the BGFI Bank itself and, in no way, the company EGAL SA.
“This is why the latter was exonerated in the charge of financing on the basis of public funds which had been brought against her.”
“At the current stage of things, it emerges that the Congolese State has lost the amount U$ 42,999,699.05 withdrawn from the + Central Bank of Congo Equipments account + and the responsibility lies with the BGFI-BANK DRC”, notes Alingete in this letter addressed this time to the Director-General Manager of this bank.
In a letter dated March 16, 2021, the IGF Inspector General finally reconsidered his initial accusations and confirmed the exoneration of Egal SARL.
“Following the various working sessions that we had, in the presence of representatives of the BGFI Bank, on the allocation in favour of your company, in an amount of forty-three million US dollars, amount coming from a escrow account opened by the Central Bank of Congo in the books of the BGFI Bank, I have the honour to communicate to you the position, at this stage, of the General Inspectorate of Finances which consists in that no proof could be produced by the BGFI Bank, attesting that this sum was never made available to you ”, says Alingete in this letter addressed to the Director General of the IGF.
“At this stage, it follows on the contrary from the various elements of this file that you had benefited from this bank, from a line of credit in guarantee of which a comfort account had been opened, account fed by withdrawals made on your figure of ‘business and that this credit line was cleared following a compromise between parties, compromise that involved the liquidation of this comfort account, ” the letter adds, the authenticity of which has been confirmed on the side of the IGF and the company EGAL .
But Jules Alingete does not come out but empty-handed in this case, which ultimately hides another. Indeed, if EGAL SARL is out of the question for not having received funding from the Central Bank, U$43 million from the Public Treasury are still missing. In another correspondence, this time dated April 5, 2021, the Inspectorate now indexes BGFI Bank.
At the end of its working sessions with the heads of these companies, the IGF says that BGFI Bank “could not conclusively establish the destination” of U$ 42,999,699.05. Exit from the “Central Bank of Congo Equipment” account, this large sum escaped the Congolese public treasury after 4 transfers to an “escrow account” bearing several numbers “to confuse the issue”.
According to investigators around the case at the IGF, the leads currently lead to the principals, new to the Government and the central bank at the time.
U$43 million left the accounts of the Central Bank from the Rawbank to land in an escrow account at the BGFI BANK, to then disappear. Egal SARL, whose funds were supposed to be destined, never touched them.
Alingete, who does not give up on the matter, has summoned the Managing Director of BGFI Bank more than 8 times to hear from him on several subjects.
According to sources quoted by congolese press, the central bank authorities, in particular Governor Déogratias Mutombo, and the former Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister and in charge of Finance Patrice Kitebi, are the basis of disbursement orders, both at the level of the Rawbank and ‘where the money and gone, that at the level of the BGFI Bank from where the money would have disappeared.
“There were people who gave orders to get the money out of the Rawbank Central Bank accounts and put it in an obscure escrow account, using the company Egal as a pretext. It is now proven that this money was never loaned to the company and is gone. They have to answer for this huge amount of money, “according to a source familiar with the matter.
“At the time, it was Patrice Kitebi who was in charge of finances. He and the Governor of the BCC, Deogratias Mutombo, must know where this money disappeared to, “added a source, who requested anonymity.
Patrice Kitebi, is now Managing Director of the Industry Promotion Fund; Déogratias Mutombo, Governor of the Central Bank.
According to reliable information, the IGF has completed its investigations and has sent the file to Adler Kisula, of the National Financial Intelligence Unit (CENAREF).
Special Report
Understanding ex-President Habyarimana’s Falcon 50 Jet
On April 6, 1994, ex-President of Rwanda Maj. Gen. Juvenal Habyarimana was flying back from Arusha, Tanzania where he had gone for Peace Talks with Rwanda Patriotic Front.
However, as he approached Gregoire Kayibanda International Airport later renamed Kigali International Airport, his Jet was suddenly blown up by a rocket propelled grenade. Habyarimana and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira and other occupants in the Jet died instantly.
One may not talk about Rwanda’s turbulent past without mentioning the Dassault Falcon 50 – a French manufactured super-midsize, long-range business jet.
Habyarimana had acquired this Dassault Falcon 50 to facilitate him in flying to various destinations across the globe for an assortment of engagements.
The Falcon 50 became the world’s first civil aircraft featuring supercritical wings, and secured certification on February 27, 1979. The wing choice brought about a formidable technological breakthrough.
According to its specifications, this Jet could fly to a nonstop range of up to : 6,480 km. It has a Wingspan: 19 m, Top speed: 915 km/h Cruise speed: 888 km/h, Weight: 9,163 kg, and Engine type: Garrett TFE731.
The Falcon 50 was later updated as the Falcon 50EX, the first of which flew in 1996, and the last of which was delivered in 2008.
The Falcon 50EX features improved engines and other enhancements to give further range improvements to an already long-range jet.
The Falcon 50EX designation applies to serial numbers 253–352, which marks the end of the production line for the Falcon 50/50EX. The last Falcon 50EX was built in late 2007 and delivered in early 2008.
By 2018, Falcon 50s from the mid-late 1980s were priced at $0.879 to $1.6 million while 1998-2003 Falcon 50EXs can be had for $2.95 to $3.95 million.
Explaining the Physics Of Falcon 50 Wings
The falcon 50 is fitted with what experts term as supercritical wings (SCW). They are flatter on the top, rounded on the bottom, and the upper trailing edge is accented with a downward curve to restore lift lost by flattening the upper surface.
In comparison, conventional wings are rounded on top and flat on the bottom.
At speeds in the transonic range — just below and just above the speed of sound. The SCW delays the formation of the supersonic shock wave on the upper wing surface and reduces its strength, allowing the aircraft to fly faster with less effort.
The US government agency NASA responsible for civilian space program conducted a test program validating the SCW concept at the Dryden Flight Research Center from March 1971 to May 1973 and showed that the SCW installed on an F-8 Crusader test aircraft increased transonic efficiency by as much as 15%.
Supercritical Benefits
When an aircraft with a conventional wing nears a speed of sound (Mach 1), air flowing across the top of the wing moves faster and becomes supersonic. This creates a shock wave on the wing’s upper surface even though the aircraft, as a whole, has not exceeded Mach 1. The aircraft, at this point, is flying at what is called the critical speed.
The shockwave causes the smooth flow of air hugging the wing’s upper surface (the boundary layer) to separate from the wing and create turbulence.
Separated boundary layers are like wakes behind a boat — the air is unsteady and churning, and drag increases. This increases fuel consumption and it can also lead to a decrease in speed and cause vibrations.
In rare cases, aircraft have also become uncontrollable due to boundary layer separation. Supercritical wings have a flat-on-top “upside down” look.
As air moves across the top of a SCW it does not speed up nearly as much as over a curved upper surface.
This delays the onset of the shock wave and also reduces aerodynamic drag associated with boundary layer separation.
Lift that is lost with less curvature on the upper surface of the wing is regained by adding more curvature to the upper trailing edge.
Now the aircraft can cruise at a higher subsonic speed and easily fly up into the supercritical range. And with less drag, the aircraft is using less fuel than it would otherwise consume.
Higher subsonic cruise speeds and less drag translates into airliners and business jets getting to their destinations faster on less fuel, and they can fly farther — factors that help keep the cost of passenger tickets and air freight down.
Boat Donated By Kagame To Nkombo Islanders Not Operational
Restructuring May Have Left RAB Stuck In Mud
Uganda Deports 17 Rwandans, What We Know About Them
France’s Napoleon Bonaparte Remembered But His Legacy Doubted
Russian Forces Accused of Gross Abuse In CAR
The Rwandan Architect Who Works Like No Other
Zimbabwe Bids Farewell To Hunger After Bumper Harvest
President Tshisekedi Orders Martial Law Rule In Kivu, Ituri
Russian Forces Accused of Gross Abuse In CAR
Restructuring May Have Left RAB Stuck In Mud
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Alan Boileau Yongeye Kwigaragaza, Eyob Metkel Atahana Umwenda W’Umuhondo
- Murumuna Wa Joseph Kabila Yegujwe Ku Mwanya Wa Guverineri
- Polisi Isaba Abafite Ibigo Byigenga Bicunga Umutekano Gushishoza Kubo Biha Akazi
- Ibyo Wamenya Ku Banyarwanda 17 Bari Bafungiwe Muri Uganda Barekuwe
- Muri Israel COVID-19 Yararangiye, Utubyiniro Tugiye Kongera ‘Gutwika’
- Urukweto Rw’Abafite Ubumuga Bwo Kutabona ‘Rubarinda Gutsitara’
- Meya Wa Bugesera Arahwitura MTN…
- Umugore Wo Muri Mali Yabyaye Impanga 9, Niwe Bibayeho Bwa Mbere Mu Mateka
- Kagame Yagiranye Ibiganiro N’Umuhungu Wa Idriss Déby Wayoboye Chad
- Imirenge Ibiri Yashyizwe Muri Guma Mu Rugo
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
The Rwandan Architect Who Works Like No Other
-
Business3 days ago
How A Career In Public Relations Helped Shape An African Royal
-
South-Africa1 day ago
Zimbabwe Bids Farewell To Hunger After Bumper Harvest
-
East-Africa4 days ago
Tanzania’s President Samia Scheduled For Kenya Visit
-
National2 days ago
President Tshisekedi Orders Martial Law Rule In Kivu, Ituri
-
Business2 days ago
Mining Delivers US$385M To Ivorian, Ghanaian Economy In 2020
-
Religion4 days ago
Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Tagle Ordains 24 Deacons
-
National3 days ago
Rwanda Media Ranking Continues To Fall