In June 2020, Burundi, the East African nation woke up to devastating news of the sudden death of their President Pierre Nkurunziza.

In a government statement, the cause of Nkurunziza’s death was described as a heart attack although some circles believed it was covid-19.

In the final moments before meeting his death a government statement said the president, a keen sports enthusiast, had attended a game of volleyball on Saturday but fell ill that night and was taken to hospital.

The former footballer’s health improved on Sunday but “surprisingly, on morning of Monday June 8, 2020, his health suddenly deteriorated and he had a heart attack”. The statement described Nkurunziza’s death as “unexpected”.

Nkurunziza was forced to step aside after 15 years in power by opponents within the country’s ruling CNDD-FDD party, but was to become “supreme guide” with wide if ill-defined power. As former leader he would have received a U$500,000 gift from the nation along with a luxury villa.