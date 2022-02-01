Lifestyle
Remembering Dr .Étienne Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba
Congolese and friends of Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday held various events in memory of the country’s much revered politician Dr .Étienne Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba.
Dr .Étienne Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba the father of the current President Felix Antoinne Tshisekedi is also founder of The Union for Democracy and Social Progress political party that recently won elections for the first time. The party has the lengthiest record of continuous operation in the DRC.
Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba died on February 1, 2017. Confidants said he had diabetes and often flew to Brussels for treatment.
He was described as a cunning and relentless Congolese opposition leader who was a thorn in the side of his country’s big men for decades.
Tshisekedi played a leading role in nearly every chapter of Congo’s messy politics, remaining a potent symbol of resistance, especially in the slums of Kinshasa, the capital, to the very end.
Étienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumba was born on Dec. 14, 1932, in what was then Luluabourg (now Kananga), a colonial outpost in central Congo, the biggest country geographically in sub-Saharan Africa.
He studied law and entered government service as a justice commissioner shortly after Congo gained independence from Belgium in 1960.
Meanwhile, on this occasion, an imposing 8.50 m high statue representing Dr. Etienne Tshisekedi with his arm raised and making a sign of victory was unveiled to the public. This monument was erected in homage to Congolese political hero Dr. Étienne Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba.
Lifestyle
President Suluhu Hassan Clocks 62
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today celebrated her birthday as she turns 62 years old.
A native of Zanzibar Suluhu was born on 27 January 1960 in Makunduchi, an old town on Unguja island, in the Sultanate of Zanzibar.
In 1978, Suluhu married Hafidh Ameirin, an agricultural officer who, by 2014, had retired. They have four children. Her daughter Wanu Hafidh Ameir (born 1982), the couple’s second child, is a special seat member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.
On 17 March 2021, Suluhu announced that President John Magufuli had died after a long illness; Magufuli had not been seen in public since late February. She was sworn in as his successor on 19 March 2021, and will serve the balance of Magufuli’s second five-year term.
Lifestyle
Prince Harry Wants Protection From Scotland Yard
Prince Harry has filed a British court case demanding that the British government ensure the safety of him and his family on British soil.
Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and wife Meghan Markle lost their right to security at Scotland Yard after formally leaving the British Royal Family and moving to the US.
A legal representative for Harry and Meghan told The Sun newspaper that the prince and wife have a trip to England planned with their children – two-year-old Archie and seven-month-old Lilibet Diana – but feel exposed and insecure. , therefore asking for the support of the security team they had.
“Prince Harry inherited security risks at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, has served twice in Afghanistan and in recent years his family has been the target of documented threats from neo-Nazis and extremists.”
“, defended the representative, adding that “as much as his role in the monarchy has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not changed. Neither have the threats to him and his family members”.
According to details, Harry believes that the private protection team he has in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction on British soil, nor access to intelligence information and therefore wants the protection of Scotland Yard.
And he is willing to pay the security out of his pocket, but the British Home Office refused the claim, in a decision that Harry seeks to appeal.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their resignation in January 2020 and officially left their roles in the British Royal House in April 2020, moving to the US. At that time, public spending on the couple’s security was around £600,000.
Lifestyle
Burundi PM Bunyoni Goes ‘Bling Bling’
Alain Guillaume Bunyoni the Prime Minister of Burundi mostly dreaded while operating as security minister has shown that he is a man of bling bling taste and loyal to his wife.
Recently a video emerged showing the Burundi Premier donning a sharp glittering gold coated white suite and corresponding shoes and socks.
The dreaded Bunyoni who also once served as head of the national police appeared holding a humble cake with 50 inscribed on it possibly to some arguing that he was celebrating his 50th year on earth.
However, according to his biography, Bunyoni arrived on earth on 23rd April, 1972 technically meaning he could have skipped his birthday last year or just decided to celebrate it much earlier this year.
Going by the soothing love message in his video, Bunyoni said, “Love is very challenging, my children. You may love someone but not be loved! If you are lucky to get reciprocation from someone you love, you will have hit a jackpot. Always thank God.”
Bunyoni was later seen being fed a piece of love cake by his wife wearing an African white and gold patched print.
On the politics side of things, Bunyoni was in 2015 slapped with sanctions by the United States government. Bunyoni and eight other high ranking officials were considered key instigators of the violence and human rights abuses.
Burundi had descended into violence in April 2015, after President Pierre Nkurunziza launched a bid for a third consecutive term in office, despite concerns over the legality of such a move.
Nkurunziza’s bid to seek re-election led to the deaths of 1,200 Burundians and sent 400,000 Burundians fleeing the country.
Nkurunziza held a lock on power until June 2020, when he died just weeks after the election of his designated successor, Mag. Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Bunyoni on Burundi-Rwanda Relations
A former head of Burundi Police and later heading the all-powerful Internal Security portfolio, Bunyoni is a very feared man in his country and now being leader of government business.
According to him, the relations between Burundi and Rwanda soured in 2015 following a failed coup in his country. His country accused Rwanda of meddling into their internal matters.
Bunyoni says the relationship “has not gone well because our demands for Rwanda are still not being met.”
The invaders of Burundi are from that country; To host those who want to overthrow the regime in Burundi in 2015; to host radio stations that speak ill of Burundi.
Bunyoni says those who planned to overthrow the regime “from General Godefroid Niyombare’s arrival in Rwanda are welcomed as kings that is well known”.
“There is nothing they can do outside of Rwanda to say that we Burundians would not know because we have friends there, we speak the same language, so that is a common occurrence.”
The Burundian government’s demands include the extradition of those who claim to be homeless and are seeking justice for crimes they may have fled.
Burundian Prime Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni has said it is “not a matter of saying that relations have improved and that the reason for their laughter is unresolved”.
In July, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye called it a “miracle” to see Rwanda send its first minister, Edouard Ngirente, to represent Burundi at the 59th anniversary celebrations of Burundi’s independence.
