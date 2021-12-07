Reggaeton King Don Omar To Perform At Miss World Finale

Miss World 2021 finale session will be like no other as the self-styled “The King” of reggaeton, Don Omar is scheduled to perform before a very large audience.

Omar will appear in the grand final of Miss World 2021 to be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, the organization of the event reported on Monday.

Don Omar joins the also Puerto Ricans Pedro Capó and Víctor Manuelle, the Cuban duo of Gente de Zona and the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Ángel Vélez, as the artists who will perform in the evening, to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, in San Juan.

Almost 100 contestants from an equal number of countries, a symphony orchestra of more than 60 musicians, entertainers and dancers will perform on stage in a production that will be televised live with 30 cameras.

Miss World 2021 is one of the largest events to be held in the history of Puerto Rico with a great opportunity to project the island as a top tourist destination before an audience of over 1 billion people in more than 100 countries.

Miss World is the oldest and most prestigious international beauty pageant, created in 1951.

The winner of the title will become the image of the organization that supports different social and charitable causes around the world.