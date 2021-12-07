Entertainment
Reggaeton King Don Omar To Perform At Miss World Finale
Miss World 2021 finale session will be like no other as the self-styled “The King” of reggaeton, Don Omar is scheduled to perform before a very large audience.
Omar will appear in the grand final of Miss World 2021 to be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, the organization of the event reported on Monday.
Don Omar joins the also Puerto Ricans Pedro Capó and Víctor Manuelle, the Cuban duo of Gente de Zona and the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Ángel Vélez, as the artists who will perform in the evening, to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, in San Juan.
Almost 100 contestants from an equal number of countries, a symphony orchestra of more than 60 musicians, entertainers and dancers will perform on stage in a production that will be televised live with 30 cameras.
Miss World 2021 is one of the largest events to be held in the history of Puerto Rico with a great opportunity to project the island as a top tourist destination before an audience of over 1 billion people in more than 100 countries.
Miss World is the oldest and most prestigious international beauty pageant, created in 1951.
The winner of the title will become the image of the organization that supports different social and charitable causes around the world.
Video: New Rwandan Film, “Poetria La Muse” To Be Screened Soon
A young Rwanda film artists, NINA Aziza Umutesi Salim, has released a trailer of her masterpiece, Poetria LA Muse.
Poetria LA Muse is a story of a muse who came from another world,sent by the destiny to inspire poets whom she lived with in a cave. Poets would go for inspiration in that mystery cave, terryfying one. But one night Poetria couldn’t take it about her feelings.
She made a big mistake of loving a human being while she was not supposed to love humans.
The destiny which sent her decided to punish her. She would suffer before dying. While she was trying to escape, poems of those poets attracted her and blocked her. Death was also very near. Poetria tried to stay alive because love was her strength but in vain.
About the director:
Nina Salim is a Rwadan young artist, screen writer, poet, theater writer, and actress, born on May 19, 1992 in Bujumbura, Burundi. She has been writing short stories, poems, theatre scripts and quotes for 17 years.
This is her first full movie. She told Taarifa that the movie will be screened soon in Kigali.
Olomide’s Concert Goes On Despite Criticism
After a week of criticism and the battle of words between fans and petitioners, the Intore Entertainment has raised a green card for Koffi Olomide’s concert that is expected this weekend.
Petitioners have been contesting Olomide’s concert since the week back, following the circulation of his coming to Rwanda.
Despite the huge criticisms, the organizers of the event, Intore Entertainment confirmed that the concert slated this Saturday will go on at Kigali Arena.
“From our entertainment perspective, we also respect thousands of fans who have expressed interest to participate in this concert and will do our best to deliver a safe and entertaining event on the 4th December 2021 at Kigali Arena,” the Intore entertainment communique read.
The petitioners whose claims seem to lose eligibility after Intore communique argue that Olomide’s track record in violating the rights of women would encourage young males and detrimental to positive masculinity in case he is allowed to perform in Kigali.
Feminists are exchanging words with fans while laying dissenting views on the concert that is sponsored by SKOL.
Meanwhile, the lead petitioner, Sylvie Nsanga, has been advocating for the cancellation of the concert before and after the organizers released the announcement.
Through #CancelKoffiKigaliConcert, Nsanga’s latest tweet about the matter said that men and boys have the right to favor the feministic side of opposing their fellow men who are not respecting the rights of women.
“Thanks for standing for what is right and for showing solidarity and this time, we need it the most. Men and boys need to have the courage to say no to the ‘boys men’s club’, they need to fight sexism and rape apologists,” she wrote congratulating a male supporting feminist.
High profile figures and politicians have also joined the debate, an example is a Valentine Rugwabiza, the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, who wrote that no one should be a bystander or neutral for gender based violence.
Koffi Olomide has remained silent on the matter. He shared a video on Friday morning promising to deliver a great show.
9-year-old Boy Becomes 10th Victim Killed In U.S. Houston Concert Stampede
A 9-year-old boy, critically injured during the Astroworld music festival stampede ten days ago in Houston, south central U.S. state Texas, died on Sunday, bringing the death toll of the tragedy to 10, his family told local media.
The boy named Ezra Blount had been on life support since the Nov. 5 tragedy, according to a report from ABC13. Ezra’s father told ABC13 last week that his son was a young fan of rapper Travis Scott.
The father said he held Ezra high on his shoulders as the countdown of Scott’s performance began at the festival. As soon as Scott took the stage, people started pushing.
The father lost consciousness and the son fell to the ground. Ezra was on life support as his major organs had been damaged and his brain had been swollen, Treston learned when he regained consciousness in hospital.
Eight victims were pronounced dead on the night of the concert.
The ninth, 22-year-old college senior Bharti Shahani, died on Wednesday. About 100 lawsuits have been filed in civil court related to the stampede, which occurred at the sold-out outdoor music festival with about 50,000 attendees. Investigation into the stampede is now underway.
