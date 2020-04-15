I have seen many stories on Rwanda’s Covid-19 response; some being the killing of all the patients, some being under reporting and some being over reporting to get financial aid.

Out of abundance and caution, I went for the test. I had no major symptoms just a congested nose.

The following day, March 15th, hell broke loose and I was confirmed #Covid-19 case number two.

The following days, many people questioned Rwanda’s capacity to respond to the pandemic. And some went on with articles that #Covid-19 patients in Rwanda had been killed by President Paul Kagame.

Sitting in my isolation room, I wondered why I didn’t get to know of my execution!

Back to my story;

From the moment my results returned positive, the Ministry of Health was all hands-on to support me.

Within a few hours, all my contacts had been traced and communicated to.

You will never know the work put in by different people to protect everyone in this country.

We do take for granted the health insurance scheme. When I went for the test I never had questions on who would pay the bills, a question many people don’t have the privilege to ignore.

For 22 days; janitors, nutritionists, nurses, laboratory technicians, doctors and security teams were there for us 24/7.

Ask me about the security teams. From my experience, treatment centres for such highly infectious diseases have been attacked in many countries. Many patients and healthcare professionals have lost their lives in the barbaric attacks.

This wasn’t the case for us.

We enjoyed full night sleeps knowing our security and safety was guaranteed.

Editor: Frank Songa is a Rwandan Humanitarian Aid Worker- he is among the 49 patients that have recovered from #Covid-19. Rwanda has so far reported 134 cases of of over 10,000 tests taken and screened more than 2 million people across the country as of April 15th.