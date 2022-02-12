Sports
Records Broken At Beijing Olympics 2022
The Olympics are always a thrilling event, with comeback stories, athletes defying the odds, impressive performances and more. Athletes work their entire lives for even a shot to attend the Games, so when they excel at their sport it is not just thrilling for them, but for the viewers as well.
Some of the best moments out of every Olympic Games, summer or winter, is when an athlete breaks an Olympic record.
Medaling is difficult enough, earning gold is rare, but to then have a world record on top of it is always a highlight. Just like in past Olympics, this year’s athletes have etched their names in history with record performances.
From figure skating to downhill skiing, athletes have been putting on the performances of their lives.
Here is a look at the records broken at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics:
Nathan Chen, figure skating short program
United States figure skater Nathan Chen earned a score of 113.97 in his short program, a world record. The previous record holder was figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan.
Chen went on to take home the gold medal.
Claudia Pechstein, oldest woman to compete in the Winter Olympics
German speedskater Claudia Pechstein is the oldest woman to ever compete at the Winter Olympics at 49 years and 348 days old.
Johan Clarey, oldest Olympic alpine skiing medalist
France’s Johan Clarey of France took home the silver medal in the men’s downhill alpine skiing, and at 41 years and 30 days old, he is the oldest Olympic medalist in alpine skiing.
Ireen Wüst, first athlete to win gold at five different Olympics
Qualifying for one Olympics is a big feat, but to attend and take home gold in five well, it had never been done, until now. Speedskater Ireen Wüst of the Netherlands has won an individual gold medal at five different Olympics, the first athlete in history to do so.
The 35-year-old attended her first Olympics in 2006. Since then, she has 12 medals, six being gold.
Team China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, pairs skating
Team China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong had a score of 82.83 in the short program, which marks a world record for pairs skating. They ended up taking silver after the free skate.
Irene Schouten, women’s 3,000m speed skating
With a time of 3:56.93, Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten broke Germany’s Claudia Pechstein previous record time of 3:57.7 set in 2002 .
Schouten, women’s 5000m speed skating:
Once again, Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten broke an Olympic record at the 2022 Games. She finished the 5000m event in 6:43.51, beating the previous record of 6:46.91 from 2002 set by Claudia Pechstein of Germany.
Nils van der Poel, speed skating 10000m
Sweden’s Nils van der Poel was already the record holder for the 10000m in Olympic speed skating, but showed that he can beat even his own record. He finished with a time of 12:30.74, besting the record he set last year of 12:32.95.
Wüst, oldest speedskater to win gold
Once again we are looking at Ireen Wüst of the Netherlands, who at 35 years old became the oldest speedskater to win gold at the Olympics.
Kaishu Hirano, highest snowboarding backside air trick
Japan snowboarder Kaishu Hirano hit a backside air trick that had a height of 24 feet and 4 inches out of the halfpipe, which is 22 feet deep.
Sports
Ireen Wust (NED) Wins Gold In Women Speed Skating
Ireen Wuest from the Netherlands has sets the Olympic record in the women’s 1500m. She entered the 2022 Winter Olympics as the defending gold medalist in the 1500m.
She earned her sixth-career gold medal by setting the Olympic record in the women’s 1500m race on Monday.
Born 1 April 1986)Wüst is the youngest Dutch Olympic gold medalist in the history of the Winter Games.
At the age of nineteen, on 12 February 2006, she won the gold medal at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games 3000 metre event; four years later at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games she won the 1500 metre event; at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games she won two gold and three silver medals, making her the most decorated athlete at the Sochi Games.
Sports
Senegal Are Champions of Africa
Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the Olembé stadium of Yaoundé, Cameroon after beating 7-time champion Egypt on Sunday night with a 4-2 win in the penalty shoot-out.
The victory crowned an entire tournament for Sadio Mané’s teammates. Starting in the 4th minute, Mohamed Abou Gabal, the Egyptian goalkeeper, made a save. This missed penalty did not get the fingers of the Senegalese burnt. Despite a 57% ball possession Senegalese faced a phenomenal Egyptian goalkeeper.
Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick as Senegal claimed a first ever Africa Cup of Nations title.
Mane had missed an early penalty in the game but stepped up to make history for the west African nation, and banish the memories of their 2019 failure when they lost the final to Algeria.
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved from Mohanad Lasheen in the shootout to allow Mane the chance to seal the win and gain just reward for Senegal, who had been by far the better side in the final but spurned numerous opportunities to win the game.
Egypt had their goalkeeper Gabaski to thank for getting them into the shootout at the Olembe Stadium as he was outstanding in keeping Senegal at bay in what was the fourth time in as many games they had played extra time in energy-sapping conditions.
Egypt, who had to do without suspended coach Carlos Queiroz in the dug-out, battled to get into the game and created only half-chances, with their talisman Mohamed Salah largely ineffective.
Salah was in tears at the end, having also lost the 2017 final to Cameroon and seeing his Liverpool team mate Mane seal his fate this time round.
Senegal fluffed the chance for an early lead when Mohamed Abdelmonem’s late, reckless challenge brought down left back Saliou Ciss.
Salah had a lengthy conversation with Gabaski before Mane stepped up to take the spot-kick. The latter went for power straight down the middle of the goal but his effort was saved, the 10th penalty miss in the tournament.
Sports
Senegal vs Egypt In CAF Finale Tonight
Adrenaline levels are high among football enthusiasts as Senegal and Egypt prepare to rumble tonight at 9Pm for the Finale of the CAF African Nations Championship.
All eyes will be on Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 reaches its climax but there is plenty more to intrigue about these two contrasting teams
These two players are sourced from the same Liverpool frontline,But tonight it will be what makes Egypt and Senegal so different.
Egypt have somehow managed to become more gnarled than ever before. They have scored four times in 630 tournament minutes and have played three periods of extra-time and two penalty shootouts. They’re here for a long time, not to provide a good time.
That partly reflects the mismatched quality of opponents that each have faced. Egypt met five former Afcon winners in their six matches and their knockout path was daunting: Ivory Coast, Morocco and hosts Cameroon.
Conversely, Senegal’s three knockout ties until the final were against the countries ranked 11th, 14th and 28th in Africa. Being in the top half of the draw has afforded VIP access in this tournament.
If that might suggest some sympathy or goodwill for Egypt, they have extinguished it emphatically over the last week.
The line between dark arts and cheating is both blurred and shifts according to the eyes of the beholder, but most can agree that Egypt have pushed the envelope.
In their semi-final against Cameroon, one of their players fell to the turf in agony on no less than 13 occasions. And yet when they are the ones penalised for fouls, it causes an emotional explosion.
All of which creates a remarkable scenario for the final in which neither Egypt manager Carlos Quieroz nor his assistant Roger de Sa will be on the touchline after receiving bans for their histrionic behaviour.
Quieroz continued his complaints after the game, insisting that referee Bakary Gassama had insufficient experience or expertise to officiate at Afcon.
Gassama refereed at the last World Cup and is probably the best on the continent.
For all the brilliance of Mohamed Salah, it is this deliberate victim complex that is Egypt’s greatest weapon.
In their post-match press conference on Thursday, assistant coach Diaa El-Sayed bemoaned the state of the pitches, state of the refereeing and the state of the tournament’s scheduling.
He accused CAF of “not caring about Egypt” and repeatedly referenced the manner in which the group had suffered in this tournament.
It is basic psychology: adversity breeds determination, even if you manufacture it.
