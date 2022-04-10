The grenade explosion on April 7, 2022 in Indakemwa Village, Niboye Sector of Kicukiro District was accidental, according to a report produced by a joint investigation conducted by security organs.

The grenade was found in the contruction materials that had been kept in the home for long.

However, during interrogations, the residents of this home mistook it as a construction tool when they were taken out. The house is being renovated.

According to preliminary investigations, the grenade exploded when children picked it from the materials and began playing with it, injuring one of them.

More investigations are still on going, according to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) Spokesperson, Dr. Murangira Thierry.

Meanwhile the injured child is still hospitalised, undergoing medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations also established that there is no link with media reports that the grenade was thrown by a person with the intention to kill someone.