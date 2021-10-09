National
RDF Participates In EAC Armed Forces Civil Military Activities
The Rwanda Defence Force contingent of 19 medical personnel along with other contingents from EAC Armed Forces today kicked off the EAC Armed Forces Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Week, in Kenya from 9th to 13th October 2021.
The CIMIC medical care week was conducted in different regions including Machakos, Kajiado and Nairobi.
The aim of this medical care week is to enhance cooperation in civil military affairs between EAC Defence Forces.
The RDF contingent was led by Lt Col Vincent Mugisha, the Chief of Civil Military Relations (J9) of the RDF.
RDF specialized medics are currently conducting medical outreach services in Machakos county -Muumandu Health Center, 85 Kms from Nairobi.
They are providing free treatment in pediatrics, gynecology, internal medicine, general medicine, ophthalmology and dental.
The RDF medical contingent have so far attended to 90 patients on the first day of the exercise.
Winny Chemutai Too, who is in charge of Muumandu Health Center Facility said “People usually associate the military with guns, and do not often see them offering humanitarian services. This is therefore a very important gesture of good civil military relations.”
The EAC Armed Forces CIMIC Week is annually carried out in accordance with EAC Protocol on Cooperation in Defence.
This is the 3rd EAC Armed Forces CIMIC Week. The previous CIMIC services were held in Uganda and Rwanda respectively in 2018 and 2019.
National
Driver’s License Tests To Resume Next Week In Kigali
Provisional and practical driver’s license tests will resume on Monday, October 11, for successful candidates, who registered in City of Kigali.
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on October 6, published lists of candidates, who successfully registered for the tests in the districts of Kicukiro, Gasabo and Nyarugenge.
The lists can be found here:
GASABO Provisional driver’s license test
GASABO Practical driver’s license test
KICUKIRO Provisional driver’s license test
KICUKIRO Practical driver’s license test
NYARUGENGE Provisional driver’s license test
NYARUGENGE Practical driver’s license test
The tests in Kigali will end on October 22.
“All provisional driving tests will be conducted at Kigali stadium in Nyamirambo. We urge all those whose names have been published, to note their respective dates for the tests, respect time and other essential requirements,” RNP spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera, said.
Due to the big number of people, who registered, CP Kabera said that tests will be conducted in phases so as to comply with the national Covid-19 prevention measures.
For those who successfully registered but did not appear on the published lists, as well as successful candidates, who registered in other parts of the country; the spokesperson said that new lists and dates for the tests will also be communicated later.
“More than 23,000 people registered for driver’s license tests in City of Kigali alone, including over 16,400, who successfully registered for practical tests. This is a very big number, especially in this pandemic period, which necessitated devising ways to ensure that tests are conducted smoothly. The lists are compiled based on first-come-first-served,” said CP Kabera.
National
New Justice Minister Meets RNP Leadership
The new Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja yesterday visited Rwanda National Police (RNP) at the General Headquarters in Kacyiru where he held a meeting with the force’s leadership.
The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, Deputy IGPs; Felix Namuhoranye of Operations and Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza of Administration and Personnel as well as heads of departments, units and RNP schools.
IGP Munyuza, who welcomed the Minister gave an overview of the current status and projections of Rwanda National Police.
“RNP was established in the year 2000 with only 3,000 personnel, which has since increased to over 17,000 Police population,” IGP Munyuza said.
RNP was created following the merger three organs that had the policing mandate at the time. These are Gendarmerie Nationale under the Ministry of Defence, the Communal Police in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Judicial Police in the Ministry of Justice.
“RNP has strived to build the capacity in different policing fields. However, much more remain to be achieved to make Rwanda a crime-free country,” said IGP Munyuza.
IGP Munyuza pointed out that RNP prioritizes community policing, among others, which plays a big role in preventing and controlling crimes.
“In the daily duties of RNP, we strengthen cooperation and collaboration with other judicial institutions, security organs, local leaders, public and private entities as well as the general public, through community-oriented policing, which contribute to the better security management,” IGP Munyuza explained.
He further said that the Police discipline has improved over time due to enhanced command and control, close supervision and inspection as well as improved welfare.
Minister Ugirashebuja thanked RNP for the milestone and noted that the existing security is the real indice indicating the Police performance.
“The efforts to realize the current security in Rwanda are impressive and commendable, and international reports have shown the quality and professionalism of our Police, which further defines the security we enjoy today in Rwanda where people feel safe and secure to move day and night,” Minister Ugirashebuja said
“This excellent security we enjoy today did not happen by accident; it is a result of hard work, good leadership and dedicated personnel,” he added.
The Minister said that as the country develops also challenges evolve including crimes, which require the increase in capacity building and acquisition of modern policing equipment.
The minister later toured various RNP facilities at the General Headquarters, including the Police Command and Coordination Center (CCC) and National Emergency Command Center (NEC).
National
Rwandan Children Sent To Israel For Lifesaving Heart Surgery
Three Rwandan children with congenital heart disease were sent to Israel on Monday, October 4, 2021, for lifesaving heart surgery, through a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between Save a Child’s Heart and Rwanda’s Ministry of health.
Save a Child’s Heart is an Israeli humanitarian organization, working internationally to save the lives of children from countries where access to pediatric cardiac care is limited or nonexistent.
Founded in 1995 at the Wolfson Medical Center and operating at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital, the organization has so far saved the lives of nearly 6,000 children from 62 countries, mainly Africa.
“I am very happy that my child is going to receive treatment. I was worried about his future, but going forward it will not be the case. I am very grateful to the Government of Rwanda and Save a Child’s Heart that made this possible,” said Olive Uwineza, a mother of a one-year-old child who is part of the latest group that went for treatment in Israel under the partnership.
According to 14 year-old Miriam Ngendahayo who is also among the beneficiaries, she is happy that she will miss classes no more owing to her sickness.
“Because of my health condition, I used to miss classes often, which would affect my academic performance. I am happy that this will no longer be the case after the surgery,” she explained.
Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, accompanied the three children to the Kigali International Airport and commended the partnership between Save a Child’s Heart and Rwanda that is saving lives of Rwandan children.
“We are expecting ten more children to go for the same treatment soon,” he added.
So far, in total, 22 Rwandan children went for treatment in Israel under the partnership between Save a Child’s Heart and the Government of Rwanda.
According to Simon Fisher, Executive Director of Save a Child’s Heart, the number is expected to increase.
“A new MOU was signed in Kigali after a meeting between Minister of Health Daniel Ngamije and Save a Child’s Heart supporter Sylvan Adams whereby Save a Child’s Heart will treat 70 children with joint funding from the Rwanda Ministry of Health and Save a Child’s Heart,” he said.
As part of the MoU, Fisher added, the two sides expressed intentions to promote the training of a local team that will be able to treat children with heart disease in Rwanda through training in Israel and in neighbouring countries.
