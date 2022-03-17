RDF Officers, Other Ranks Conclude Multinational Military Exercise In Kenya

50 Rwanda Defence Force officers and other ranks along with 800 participants from over 20 nations from the East African region and beyond have concluded a military exercise codenamed “Justified Accord 22” that took place from 28th February to 17th March 2022, in Kenya.

Justified Accord is the United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) East Africa annual joint combined exercise that involves U.S. military, partner nations and international organizations to promote interoperability between participants for AU and UN peacekeeping missions and counter-terrorism crisis response.

Throughout training, the participants focused on activities that incorporated multidimensional entities including military component, police component, civilian and NGOs with a multinational field training exercise (FTX) and command post exercise (CPX) which focused on both individual and joint readiness. The FTX was held in Isiolo County while the CPX took place in Nairobi.

In his closing remarks, Maj Gen Gregory Anderson, Chief operations USAFRICOM said that the entire package of the course, the CPX and FTX were tailored to address AU and UN complex multinational aspects of peacekeeping and counter terrorism. It improves interoperability among participating nations and enhances inter agency collaboration in dealing with security challenges and threats.