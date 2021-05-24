Crime
RDF Kills Rusesabagina’s Rebels In Attack
Artillery exchanges between a section of Paul Rusesabagina’s FLN and Rwanda Defence Forces on Sunday May 23, 2021 around 9pm resulted into death of some members of the assistants and capture of their ammunition.
“About one section of FLN enemy assailants from Giturashyamba in Mabayi commune in Burundi, crossed river Ruhwa along our borderline and entered approximately 100 metres inside Rwanda territory in Bweyeye, Nyamuzi cell, Rwamisave village,” said a statement from RDF on Monday afternoon.
The statement added that the enemy assailants were intercepted by a RDF ambush and two assailants were immediately killed, and equipment captured including one submachine gun, seven magazines, one tortoise grenade, one antennae of a Motorola radio and two Burundi National Defence Force army uniforms.
The enemy assailants retreated back to Burundi across River Ruhwa separating Ruhororo zone in Mabayi commune in Burundi and Bweyeye sector in Rwanda and returned to Kibira Forest where they have bases.
Kigali: Police Bursts Ring Of Thieves
Rwanda National Police (RNP) has arrested eight people said to have been masquerading as security personnel, intimidating, and fleecing unwitting members of the public.
The group was showed to the media on Saturday, May 22, at the Police Metropolitan headquarters in Remera, Gasabo District.
The racket includes the ringleaders; Joseph Nsengiyumva, 40, Laurien Niyoyita, 33, Jean Paul Rukinda, 35 and Alexis Fayizari.
Fayizari was taken into custody on Saturday morning in Muhanga District where he was at the time trying to defraud a local businessman of two tonnes of rice.
The ring was using a Toyota Corolla vehicle registration number RAA 780B, which was also impounded.
One of the suspects, Joseph Nsengiyumva, who was also the driver, was found with a service card indicating that he is a captain in Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).
The forged RDF service card bears a passport photo of Nsengiyumva don in military attire with a rank of captain.
Investigations indicate that in the car, Nsengiyumva was in most cases traveling with Niyoyita and Rukinda, who had handcuffs and a toy pistol, which they were using to threaten and rob their target.
RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that the racket is behind series of fraud, theft through threats and intimidation, and impersonation.
He added that the ring and its criminal activities came to light about two months ago, when investigations and operations targeting its members were commenced.
How they were defrauding traders
“Information about this group and its criminal activities was provided by some of the victims. This ring had formed two groups with each group performing specific roles,” said CP Kabera.
After purchasing goods in big quantity, especially rice and maize flour, one group would sell them to targeted traders at a low price without giving them receipts.
The other group of Nsengiyumva, Niyoyita and Rukinda would then show up later and ask the same traders to provide receipts for the goods that they have purchased.
“Nsengiyumva was using the forged military ID during their criminal operations, which he would show to traders before handcuffing him or her and putting them in their vehicle where they would intimidate them with the toy pistol,” CP Kabera explained.
At this point, the trader would either give them money out of fear of being harmed or imprisoned, or the group would load and take the same goods.
Fayizari, who was last to be arrested on Saturday morning, had called a trader in Muhanga to send him two tonnes of rice promising that he would send him the money.
“The trader, out of suspicion, declined to send the rice but instead called the Police, which took Fayizari into custody,” said the spokesperson.
Nsengiyumva, while speaking to journalists, claimed that he is called ‘Kalisa Joseph’ despite his national ID indicating that he is in fact ‘Nsengiyumva Joseph.’ It is said that Nsengiyumva joined military in 1992 but was discharged in 2012 at the rank of Sergeant.
One of the victims, Emmanuel Bishingwabagabo of Kinyinya Sector in Gasabo District, said that Nsengiyumva found him in his shop recently, showed him the military service card before Bishingwabagabo was rolled into the vehicle.
“He (Nsengiyumva) entered my shop, pulled out a military ID and told me ‘I am showing you this card for you to know who you are talking with. Together with other members of his group, their handcuffed me, took me in their car, intimidated and threatened me. I was released after giving them Frw1,025,000,” Bishingwabagabo narrated.
Another victim, Emmanuel Harerimana from Kicukiro, said that the same group supplied him with 98 bags of maize flour but another group of Nsengiyumva showed up shortly after saying that this was fraud.
“They handcuffed and took me in their car, but I was released after giving them Rwf900, 000,” said Harerimana.
CP Kabera said that the racket was operating City of Kigali and in other parts of the country but added that law enforcement organs are still working together to identify and arrest anyone connected to this criminal ring.
He advised the business community against dealing with suspicious individuals and groups or engaging in unlawful business transactions, which are some of the tricks used by criminals to target and defraud people.
Joseph Kony’s Ruthless Commander Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison
At last justice has been dispensed as the International Criminal Court (ICC) handed a 25-year sentence to Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander, Major General Dominique Ongwen.
Back home in Uganda, South Sudan and Central African Republic where Gen. Ongwen wrecked havoc, families of victims and other people that suffered during his terror operations are now jubilating at the court’s rule on Thursday.
However, Gen. Ongwen who was present during court’s judgement, seemed not bothered. He remained passive as he heard the 25-year sentence handed down to him.
“I am before this international court with so many charges, and yet I am the first victim of child abduction. What happened to me I do not even believe happened to Jesus Christ,” Gen. Ongwen said.
ICC Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said judges had to weigh Ongwen’s brutality with his own tortured past as a schoolboy abducted by the LRA when deciding on a sentence.
“The chamber is confronted in the present case with a unique situation. It is confronted with a perpetrator who willfully brought tremendous suffering upon his victims,” Schmitt said.
“However, it is also confronted with a perpetrator who himself had previously endured extreme suffering at the hands of the group of which he later became a prominent member and leader.”
It was the wish of victims of Ongwen’s crimes that court hands him the full life sentence. The defence had sought a 10-year prison term.
Prosecutors had asked for a 20-year prison term for Ongwen, saying his own history justified a lower sentence than the maximum 30 years to life allowed by the ICC.
Herman Nsengimana In The Dock For Terror Trial
This Thursday the High Court Special Chamber for International and Cross-border crimes is trying Herman Nsengimana in the terror trial involving Paul Rusesabagina and his co-accused.
Rusesabagina is on record for publicly heading the National Liberation Front (FLN) and Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) and priding their actions of killing, looting, kidnapping and destroying infrastructure in communities surrounding Nyungwe National Park forest in Southern Rwanda.
Rusesabagina appeared in a recorded video message inscribed with a FLN logo, the armed wing of Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRDC). He declared war against the government of Rwanda.
He claimed that after trying many methods, they failed to remove the regime in Kigali.
“The FLN will use all possible means including the armed struggle to drive the RPF out of power since it refused all peaceful ways,” Rusesabagina said in a message both in English and Kinyarwanda. His terror group later circulated the video via social media platforms.
Later, attacks were executed in parts of Rwanda especially the area bordering Nyungwe forest. A handful Rwandans were shot, homes looted and many injured in the attacks that took place in different phases.
FLN Spokesperson, Callixte Nsabimana currenty on a joint trial with Rusesabagina, always took to international media and social media boasting that his rebel group had carried out the attacks.
For example in In December 2019, Nsabimana also claimed responsibility for setting fire on passenger buses in Nyungwe forest, which led to the death of two people and many injuries.
Taarifa investigative team last year went on a fact-finding tour of this part of Rwanda that has previously suffered attacks from barbaric terrorists known as the National Liberation Front (FLN).
Daniel Minani, 66, had just gone to bed at 10am on April 13, 2019, and suddenly unknown people knocked on the door. They identified themselves as security personnel and told him not to worry. His wife opened the door. They went direct to the bedroom and began looting. “They looted beans, maize, flour,” Minani told Taarifa.
“They walked into the kraal and took my goats, and my son confronted them. They shot him dead. I will never forget the scene. It was a barbaric act. My daughter was about to wed, unfortunately, we called it off. I am still devastated,” Minani narrated his ordeal.
Kinyarwanda
- Amafoto: Intwaro RDF Yambuye Abarwanyi Bateye Baturutse I Burundi
- Umuvuno Wa Politiki Mpuzamahanga Ya Macron
- Baturutse I Burundi Batera U Rwanda Basanga Ruri Maso
- ‘Bayobeje Indege’ Kugira Ngo Hafatwe Umunyamakuru Utavuga Rumwe na Leta
- Inzovu 200 Zatorotse Pariki
- Bruce Melodie N’Umunya Senegal Mu Ndirimbo Itangiza Imikino ya BAL
- Perezida Macron Azageza Ijambo Ku Barokotse Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- Abakuru B’Inteko Zishinga Amategeko Z’Ibihugu Bivuga Igifaransa Bari Mu Rwanda
- Umushoramari Wo Muri Cameroun Ashinja RDB Guhengamira Kuri Mugenzi We
- Ibintu 10 Bikomeye Ku Mavugurura Y’Urwego Rw’Imisoro Mu Rwanda
Battle Of Energy Investors Exposes Loopholes In RDB
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
Africa To Begin Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccines
Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -The Hot Cake
Seven English Teams To Play in Europe Next Season
