RDB’s Powerful Registrar General Facing Off With Investors
Two shareholders in a locally registered energy company, both of whom are foreigners, are struggling to fix a complex dispute that has put to test the country’s business law and powers of Rwanda Development Board.
In the series Taarifa has been publishing about a company known as REFAD Rwanda/ Omnihydro (its shareholders REFAD GROUP and Omnicane), one of these shareholders repeatedly complains about the mysterious cutting of his shares in the company.
Rwanda Development Board had intervened and ruled that the shareholding Capital structure be returned to its original status of 49%vs51% not the altered 1.52%. vs 98%.
However, the RDB ruling and promise to reinstate the original capital structure has since not been implemented. REFAD GROUP sees this failure as an act of facilitated theft of its shares and filed a suit at the Commercial Court.
Taarifa has since learned that the exposure of this matter through the lengthy series has triggered back and forth discussions and lobbying both at RDB and other higher offices as both shareholders try to qualify their positions.
A source privy with this matter told Taarifa last week that RDB has again ordered that the original capital structure at REFAD Rwanda/ Omnihydro be reinstated and the dispute be settled.
For example on September 24, REFAD GROUP AG received an email from the Registrar General, saying that after internal discussion with higher authority RDB decided to restore REFAD Rwanda/ Omnihydro Capital structure as ruled 13 months ago, provided that REFAD GROUP AG stop the court process.
Later on September 27, RDB convened a meeting with REFAD GROUP and Omnicane to inform both of them about this decision. But Omnicane did not attend and asked to postpone the meeting.
RDB refused to postpone the meeting and wrote to all parties that the meeting would take place and the decision to restore the initial company structure be implemented. indeed the meeting took place and the registrar general confirmed that he would implement their decision.
On October 6, the same office of the registrar convened another meeting with all parties, this time Omnicane attended and RDB confirmed that they would implement their own decision.
The registrar asked that both parties should negotiate. However, a source told Taarifa that REFAD GROUP said it was not going to negotiate until the fraud is repaired. How can you negotiate with someone who has stolen your investment?
Another day on October 12, officials of Omnicane Ltd secretly travelled to Rwanda after a meeting on 6 October, 2021 and they have allegedly been secretly meeting the Registrar General.
“Following REFAD GROUP complaint, RDB asked for a meeting with REFAD GROUP AG lawyers. That meeting took place on October 15,” said Dr. Jacques Ntogue, adding, “It is strange that after 14 months and all these meetings RDB is still reluctant to implement his own decision despite many letters that they sent to reinforce their decision.”
Meanwhile, the Registrar General Mr Richard Bayingana has remained non committal on the matter despite several requests by our reporter.
Uganda Imposes U$1 Mandatory Covid test For Air Travellers
Passengers travelling to Uganda will now have to pay U$1 for a mandatory Covid-19 test as the landlocked country tightens containment measures to curb a possible third wave.
Uganda’s authorities say a Notice to Airmen (Notam) communicating the details of the mandatory testing requirements to all airlines is to be immediately processed and issued.
This is a departure from the previous norm where Kampala only tested citizens arriving from high risk countries.
The move will come as a blow to regional carriers including Kenya Airways, which has previously said the containment measures issued by some of the countries have a negative impact on demand. “The measure is intended to curb further importation of the deadly variants of the corona-virus into the country.
It is also to abet further spread of the disease and guard against the third wave,” said a statement from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.
The Ministry of Health in Uganda has set up the testing laboratories at the airport and trained laboratory technicians, data entrants and all the other port-health staff to manage the process.
“The turnaround time for the mandatory Covid-19 test results will be reduced from four hours to two hours and fifteen minutes. Five PCR test machines with capacity to test 300 samples per hour are in place at Entebbe. The facility has the capacity to test 3,600 passengers in 12 hours and 7,200 passengers in 24 hours,” said the agency.
The passengers will also be required to present a negative PCR test done not more than 72 hours prior to travel.
The new directive comes as a blow to the airlines that are already struggling with the effects of Covid-19, which has seen carriers such as Kenya Airways cut their frequencies to Uganda.
KQ in July cut the number of flights to Uganda from 12 a week to nine citing low loads on the route as passengers kept off. Uganda is one of the key routes for Kenya Airways with the most frequencies within the region with low demand on the destination set to impact on the carrier’s earnings.
Airtel Partners With Cogebanque Launch Push & Pull Services
Airtel Rwanda and Cogebanque Plc have launched a partnership, enabling customers to easily transfer money from the bank to any Airtel Money wallet.
Cogebanque Plc, one of the leading Commercial Banks in Rwanda offers innovative financial services to customers in Rwanda while Airtel is a Leading Global Telecommunications company, serving customers in 14 African countries.
Speaking to the press at the launch event, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director, Mr. Emmanuel Hamez said “It gives me great delighted to announce this partnership between Airtel and Cogebanque. This partnership makes it possible for our respective customers to move e-money from the bank to the wallet and vice versa instantly and seamlessly.”.
This follows the successful integration of the bank and the telecom provider, extending services between the two companies to the expansive distribution networks that include 28 branches, 36 ATMs, over 600 bank agents and diverse digital banking delivery channels from Cogebanque Plc and 43 Airtel Service Centers, more than 1,700 Kiosks and 71 Airtel Money Branches.
The partnership comes at the heels of an ongoing Airtel Money campaign called Free P2P which enables all Airtel Money customers to Send and Receive any amount of money for FREE.
“Free P2P or Ohereza Amafaranga Ku Buntu was launched in June 2021 and saw Airtel scrap all charges to send and receive money between customers, a major differentiator that positions Airtel Money to become the Provider of Choice in the mobile money space. I call upon all Cogebanque customers to connect their accounts to their Airtel Money wallet and enjoy our ever growing distribution network as a cash-in and cash-out point” added Mr. Emmanuel Hamez, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director.
Speaking at the joint press conference, Mr. Guillaume Ngamije Habarugira, the CEO of Cogebanque Plc said “this partnership between Cogebanque Plc and Airtel Money will not only benefit our mutual current and potential clients to enjoy conducting transactions remotely through digital payment platforms but also support the Rwandan cashless economy vision. This push and pull service is safe, easy to use and convenient. We therefore encourage our mutual clients to adopt it especially during this ongoing pandemic period as a means of keeping themselves safe.
Customers can follow these steps to make transactions or send money:
- Airtel: Dial *500*6*1*9#
- Cogebanque: Use Mobile Wallet “Coge mBank”, Internet banking, Branches and Agents
US Dollar Now Selling at Rwf 1,012
As of today October 28, the US Dollar is being sold at Rwf 1,012 hitting an unprecedented mark since 2015 when the value of local Rwanda franc embarked on a gradual fall and never seemed to stop.
The local Rwanda franc is also poorly performing against regional currencies in East African community especially weighed against the Kenya shilling and Uganda shilling.
What does this currency depreciation mean for Rwanda?
Currency depreciation is a fall in the value of a currency in terms of its exchange rate versus other currencies. Currency depreciation can occur due to factors such as economic fundamentals, interest rate differentials, political instability, or risk aversion among investors.
Countries with weak economic fundamentals, such as chronic current account deficits and high rates of inflation, generally have depreciating currencies.
Currency depreciation, if orderly and gradual, improves a nation’s export competitiveness and may improve its trade deficit over time.
But an abrupt and sizable currency depreciation may scare foreign investors who fear the currency may fall further, leading them to pull portfolio investments out of the country. These actions will put further downward pressure on the currency.
