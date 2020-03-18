Rwanda’s tourism sector is headed for very new changes which the Rwanda Development Board considers as a major catalyst for service excellence.

According to a communiqué dated March 17, which Taarifa has glanced upon, hotels in the country at a level of 3 and 5 stars will have their managers vetted by RDB before they can get hired.

“In hiring managers, all accommodation establishments from three to five star hotels must submit their proposed managers’ profiles to RDB for approval,” reads a directive in the communiqué.

The statement also notes that profiles of all prospective foreign employees must be submitted to RDB for clearance and approval before any other recruitment processes.

RDB says the changes are pursuant to the 2014 law that regulates tourism industry in the country subject to provisions of articles 1, 3, 4 and 34.

RDB also cites the 2018 law regulating labour in Rwanda as outlined in articles 8, 9, 11, 43 and 67.

Tourism entities in Rwanda are also reminded to avoid acts of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Employers within the sector are also required to pay their employees and do so via depositing their salaries on bank accounts.

Unlike in previous situations where hiring was entirely conducted in haphazard manners, the new regulations require that a staff to be hired should be one in possession of relevant qualifications to respective positions hired for.

Hotel owners find the new rules too stringent and an attempt by government to interfere with their businesses.

“Who does such a thing,” one of the hotel owners told Taarifa on condition of anonymity. “Our government is becoming too controlling and I get get my head over it, but what else can I do?”

Of all the hotel owners we spoke to, no one was willing to be mentioned. “They have good intentions, nothing to worry about, it is mere procedure,” says another hotelier, adding that, “it will be very catastrophic and hindrance to development and investment attraction if the government abuses this regulation.”