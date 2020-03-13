He may be gone but Tupac Shakur remains one of those considered by many as one of the most significant rappers of all time.

This rapper who usually identified by his stage name 2Pac, died from gunshot wounds on September 13, 1996.

On Friday, a rare photo of him was posted via Twitter by New Black Media generating 2200 retweets and 9300likes. This account has 34000 followers. In the photo, 2Pac is seated at the bonnet of a Chevrolet Camaro IROC holding an old school radio cassette with double base speakers.

“Looks like a New York Street. Plus carrying radios was fashionable in New York in the 80’s,” one fan said in a comment below this photo.

According to this photo 2Pac looks like he is aged between 15 and 17 years.

Another fan identifying himself as TeamGreene left a comment, “That’s crazy, that’s the Bronx early 80’s. You can see the bodega on the corner and the abandonment yards. LOL nice find”.

Quite mesmerized, a comment from Lee reads, “Nigga in Baltimore on a Sunday afternoon like tarzan boy.”

One fan from South Africa couldn’t hide his excitement about rekindling memories of this rapper.

“He already knew that he was going to be an entertainer FireFlexed biceps….Long Live P.A.C I’m all the way from South Africa,” the fan said.

Tupac has released a total of 11 platinum albums: four during his career, with seven more released posthumously. To date, Tupac has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

On 7th September 1996, Tupac was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Vegas. The pair never settled their notorious beef before Tupac’s death. While there’s no evidence that Biggie or Puffy knew about Tupac’s shooting in advance, the murder has been shrouded in mystery, rumours and controversy since that fateful day.

Nobody has ever been prosecuted for either murder, and there’s no evidence that the feud directly led to the killings.

Tupac was shot after a Tyson fight in Las Vegas on 7 September 1996 and died of internal bleeding six days later in critical care at the University Medical Centre.

Biggie was hospitalised in a car crash that same year and began walking with a cane.

On 9 March 1997, after attending a party in Los Angeles, he was also fatally hit in a drive-by shooting.