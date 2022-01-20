Rare African Elephant Twins Born in Northern Kenya

For the first time in decades, incredibly rare African elephant twins have been born at Samburu national park a reserve in northern Kenya.

It is very rare for elephants to produce twins and according to scientists, twins form only 1% of all elephant births, as a mother does not usually have enough milk for two calves.

The birth of elephant twins came as a surprise to research and protection organisation Save the Elephants which monitors the family of elephants in the park.

Elephants have only a 1% chance of having twins, with most twin births occurring in wild African elephants, according to the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad.

The giant and intelligent mammals can have about four to five babies in their lifetime, and some species of elephants can be pregnant for a whopping 22 months.

The elephant world’s largest land animal, whose scientific name is elephas maximus, these ponderous pachyderms can grow can grow to more than 13 feet in height and weigh 7 tons.

Elephants are more than just genial giants; they are vital to the planet.

There is a day dedicated to their recognition – World Elephant Day on Aug.12, which is dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world’s elephants.