Rapper DMX Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack
USA Rapper DMX born Earl Simmons is currently on life support at Hospital in White Plains, New York.
According to reliable press reports, DMX suffered a heart attack Friday around 11 p.m. at his home in White Plains and was taken via ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains on a ventilator, Richman said.
His longtime attorney Murray Richman said he did not know what may have caused the heart attack.
DMX was released from prison in January 2019 after serving a year behind bars for tax fraud.
The rapper burst on the rap scene in the late 1990s with songs like “Party Up” and “Get At Me Dog.” His first five albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
The 50-year-old is also an actor, and has appeared in numerous movies.
45 Died in Stampede at Magufuli Funeral
A total of 45 people died in a stampede during funeral of former President John Magufuli of Tanzania- the country’s Police has confirmed.
“There were a lot of people who wanted to get in the stadium, and some were not patient. They tried to force their way in and that resulted in a stampede. Forty-five died in the accident,” Dar es Salaam regional police commander Lazaro Mambosasa said.
Mambosasa said several dozen were also injured in the crush but most had been released from hospital. Tens of thousands of mourners lined the streets of Dar es Salaam this month to bid farewell to Magufuli, whose sudden death from a short mysterious illness was announced by the government on March 17.
The stampede happened on the second day of tributes at Uhuru Stadium. Magufuli’s body lay in state in the cities of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar, Mwanza and Geita, before being finally laid to rest in his ancestral village of Chato, in the country’s northwest, on March 26.
Magufuli died aged 61 from what authorities say was a heart condition, after a mysterious absence of almost three weeks, and questions remain over the true cause of his death which the opposition says was from Covid-19.
Body Of Fallen Magufuli Airlifted To Mwanza
Eyes of mourners misted over immediately after a plane carrying the body of the fallen President Magufuli landed at Mwanza international airport around 7:40 a.m local time.
The 5th President of the United Republic of Tanzania’s casket was removed from the Air Tanzania’s plane and greeted by military members.
He was taken from the airport through Ilemela – Pansiasi highway to CCM Kirumba stadium.
Magufuli died late Wednesday aged 61, the then Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed in a state television.
African leaders said in their condolence messages the demise of President Magufuli had left a ‘dark’ cloud in the continent.
Thousands of mourners who had laid clothes on the roads and holding palm fronds, besieged the road wailing while running after the hears.
British Monarch Accused Of Running Racist, Oppressive System
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has accused the British Monarch of running an oppressive system, fronting lies and highly racist, triggering his exit from UK and opting to relocate to Carlifornia, USA.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were interviewed on Sunday by Oprah Winfrey for nearly two hours, sending shock-waves around the globe.
This royal couple made some tantalizing remarks, giving an insight into what happens between the walls of the tightly guarded and secretive British Monarch.
For example, Markle said she contemplated taking her own life after joining the royal family, and raised allegations of racism in the monarchy.
The Duchess of Sussex revealed that the British Royal family asked her about how dark her son’s skin might be while she was expecting.
Prince Harry complained that his family failed to speak out against “racist propaganda” in the British press.
He also mentioned that his father, Prince Charles, temporarily stopped taking his phone calls.
Prince Harry described his family’s exit in terms of an escape from an oppressive system, and contrasted his situation with those of his father and older brother, Prince William: “They are trapped,” he said. “They don’t get to leave.”
This royal couple described being cut off financially from the monarchy, and recalled their confusion about the extent of security their family would have.
“I came to understand that, not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband,” Markle said.
Markle recalled discussions about the security for their son and his not having the title of prince.
“We have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not being given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she said, without specifying who made those comments. Under such pressure, Markle experienced suicidal thoughts, she said.
She sought help from the human-resources department of the palace, and was denied official help because she wasn’t a paid employee of the institution, Markle said.
