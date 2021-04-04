Rapper DMX Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack

USA Rapper DMX born Earl Simmons is currently on life support at Hospital in White Plains, New York.

According to reliable press reports, DMX suffered a heart attack Friday around 11 p.m. at his home in White Plains and was taken via ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains on a ventilator, Richman said.

His longtime attorney Murray Richman said he did not know what may have caused the heart attack.

DMX was released from prison in January 2019 after serving a year behind bars for tax fraud.

The rapper burst on the rap scene in the late 1990s with songs like “Party Up” and “Get At Me Dog.” His first five albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The 50-year-old is also an actor, and has appeared in numerous movies.