Human Rights commission in DRC has denounced the increasing cases of defilement and rape committed in the capital Kinshasa despite the ongoing nationwide Lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of Coronavirus.

Christelle Vuanga a Member of Parliament and president of the Human Rights Commission has revealed there are several rapes targeting girls between 10 and 15 years.

The young girls who were sent home after government closed all schools are being preyed on by family members especially uncles, cousins.

“Neighbours are raping the children of their neighbours, as the case we recorded today, a 13-year-old girl was raped by a 45-year-old neighbour in the common shower on the plot, ” said Christelle Vuanga.

Vunga represents Kinshasa as Member of Parliament. She says that there are several cases already identified, and that she works so that the victims have access to justice.

“Personally for this week, I have received 4 cases, but there are other organizations which follow certain cases. The cases I have include; 1 case in Kintambo, 2 cases in Selembao and 1 case in Bumbu.

The president of the human rights commission at the National Assembly mobilised parents to be more vigilant, because, she says, “during this period when people hardly go out, he develops bad habits”.