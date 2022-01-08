Politics
Raila Odinga Labels Kenya Deputy President Ruto a Thief
Kenya’s strongest politicians have gone into the overdrive as the presidential campaigns heat up ahead of the forthcoming August 9th elections.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga currently on a countryside campaign trail has labeled Deputy President William Ruto a nasty thief.
While crossing the Likoni ferry to the Mombasa Island, Raila addresses residents who were in the ferry and took his time to label Ruto a thief.
“Kamata Duale kamata. Kamata Kindiki kamata, kamata Murkomen kamata. Kamata mwizi Ruto kamata (get hold of Duale, get hold of Kindiki, get hold of Murkomen, get of hold Ruto the thief),” Raila cheered on the residents.
Odinga has previously been on the receiving side of insults from his bitter rival Ruto and always pushed him to scale down on insults and offer politics based on peace and respect.
“I have, already, told him [Ruto] to respect me, as I also respect him, and meet at the ballot. Let’s see if he can manage the contest,” said Raila last year.
Odinga the leader of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is considered the likely successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta after the two shook hands in the Building Bridges initiative aimed at handing over power to Odinga.
For Ruto a former ally to Uhuru sees this BBI initiative as a scheme to sideline him and maintaining power in the same old circles of families and acquaintances.
Ruto last year reiterated his stance that the 2022 elections will be a contest between dynasties and hustlers.
He said it was time for President Uhuru and Raila to support someone else for the top seat.
“The Kenyatta and Odinga families have been in power in the past and it is now time for a hustler like me to lead this country,” he said then.
“I have been fought left and right but this will not distract me from seeking the presidency.”
He said the movement will create investment opportunities for 16 million poor Kenyans, who will, in turn, be placed on the country’s tax bracket.
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique
Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are scheduled to convene on Friday 7th January, for a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to review progress in Mozambique.
According to details, the summit will review mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).
SAMIM was deployed in July, 2021 following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Mozambique on 23 June 2021, as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.
The Summit will, among the key issues, discuss the support for effective operation of SAMIM objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado in the Republic of Mozambique.
In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.
Meanwhile, in July, more than 1,000 Rwandan troops were sent to fight Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.
Since the deployment in Mozambique, RDF has eliminated Islamic insurgents from their key territories.
Mozambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.
The new special force of elite soldiers and police signals a further toughening of the government’s crackdown in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.
This new special composite force is trained by Rwandan experts. It will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
Vital Kamerhe the former Chief of Staff in the DRC Presidency has relocated to Paris France as critics claim the politician may have fled Democratic Republic of Congo.
Kamerhe left Kinshasa on Monday, January 3, aboard a hired private jet accompanied by Michel Moto, his assistant and communications director, and Maneno Riziki, his doctor. The day before departure, his wife, Hamida Chatur, had also left the DRC.
However, some of his confidants claim that Kamerhe arrived in France to receive specialized medical treatment as his health is seemingly deteriorating.
Kamerhe nolonger sees eye to eye with his former boss President Félix Tshisekedi and relocating to far away France would be a better geographical isolation and starting up a new life devoid of prying eyes of the notorious Agence Nationale de Renseignements (ANR) a government intelligence agency.
This former powerful politician is also president of the Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC) political party.
Vital Kamerhe the president’s chief of staff lost a grand fraud case and was sentenced to 20 years of forced labour.
Vital Kamerhe embezzled billions that were allocated to 100-day work initiated by President Tshisekedi after he assumed office.
Kamerhe sucked these billions through his role in the award of contracts, the procedure, the disbursement of funds allocated to the work of grade separations and social housing.
Jordanian Lawmakers Trade Punches In Parliament Amid Heated Discussion On Women’s Rights
(CNN)Chaos erupted in Jordan’s Parliament on Tuesday, with lawmakers throwing punches at each other after a discussion on a constitutional amendment that would afford greater rights to women got heated.
