Raila Odinga Labels Kenya Deputy President Ruto a Thief  

Kenya’s strongest politicians have gone into the overdrive as the presidential campaigns heat up ahead of the forthcoming August 9th elections.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga currently on a countryside campaign trail has labeled Deputy President William Ruto a nasty thief.

While crossing the Likoni ferry to the Mombasa Island, Raila addresses residents who were in the ferry and took his time to label Ruto a thief.

“Kamata Duale kamata. Kamata Kindiki kamata, kamata Murkomen kamata. Kamata mwizi Ruto kamata (get hold of Duale, get hold of Kindiki, get hold of Murkomen, get of hold Ruto the thief),” Raila cheered on the residents.

Odinga has previously been on the receiving side of insults from his bitter rival Ruto and always pushed him to scale down on insults and offer politics based on peace and respect.

“I have, already, told him [Ruto] to respect me, as I also respect him, and meet at the ballot. Let’s see if he can manage the contest,” said Raila last year.

Odinga the leader of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is considered the likely successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta after the two shook hands in the Building Bridges initiative aimed at handing over power to Odinga.

For Ruto a former ally to Uhuru sees this BBI initiative as a scheme to sideline him and maintaining power in the same old circles of families and acquaintances.

Ruto last year reiterated his stance that the 2022 elections will be a contest between dynasties and hustlers.

He said it was time for President Uhuru and Raila to support someone else for the top seat.

“The Kenyatta and Odinga families have been in power in the past and it is now time for a hustler like me to lead this country,” he said then.

“I have been fought left and right but this will not distract me from seeking the presidency.”

He said the movement will create investment opportunities for 16 million poor Kenyans, who will, in turn, be placed on the country’s tax bracket.