The presidential campaigns in Kenya have aroused enormous durst as two big guns compete in convincing voters across the country ahead of the 9 August General elections.

Deputy President William Ruto who is a presidential candidate contines to insist that his main rival Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga does not have a bachelor’s degree.

“Raila Odinga doesn’t have a university degree. If he is indeed a graduate, how comes he has not told us which university he attended, which course he pursued, who were his classmates, or who were his lecturers,” said Ruto.

“If you ask me today to reveal my classmates, lecturers, course or the university that I attended, I’ll readily give you that information because details of my education are public knowledge.”

The DP further alleged that Odinga’s “unclear” academic papers breach the integrity demands.

“You cannot tell us that you went to school alone, you cannot tell us you did a course that nobody knows, and you cannot tell us you were taught by people who have no names. Integrity starts with telling us the truth about yourself before asking other people in the Republic of Kenya to be accountable,” said Ruto.

However, on August, 28, 2018 Raila Odinga posted a picture of himself with a man who he described as his former supervisor at the Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg’s mechanical engineering school.

“I visited my Alma Mater, the Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, Germany, following an invitation from my former colleagues who presented me with a book on the history of the school. I also met my former supervisor Prof. Adolf Neubaue at the Mechanical Engineering lab,” Odinga said on Twitter.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has also pronounced itself on the matter, saying the commission was satisfied with the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate’s academic qualifications.