The Grammy Award-winning singer R. Kelly 53 on Thursday asked a US federal judge to free him from a federal jail in Chicago cited the novel coronavirus.

According to the court, the singer faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls.

R.Kelly’s lawyers filing to a U.S. District Court in Chicago shows hints on scant precautions to stem the spread of the disease behind bars are putting their client’s life at risk.

Details of this 18-page filing indicate that R.Kelly is currently at the Metropolitan Correctional Center hosting 700 inmates.

The lawyers told court in a filing that Sanitizer and even soap are hard to come by at this prison facility.

They also claim inmates are held in small, two-man cells that make the kind of social distancing called for to thwart the transmission of COVID-19 impossible.

The lawyers also indicated that while the MCC barred most visitors on March 13, there are few detectable protocols for screening lawyers, guards and new detainees still entering the facility to check if they might be infected.

The visiting floor has sanitizer, but a sign next to the single bottle available says, “STAFF ONLY,” and a bathroom on the same floor often has no soap, according to the filing.

“The health risk to Mr. Kelly, because of his age and existing health issues, especially considering the conditions at the MCC, necessitates his release on bail,” it says.

Under the United States laws, “The courts have long recognized that there is no greater necessity than keeping a defendant alive, no matter the charge,” the filing says.

His lawyers suggest that their client could remain on home confinement with an electronic monitor at a Chicago loft apartment in company with his girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage.

Previously Kelly was accused of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial – at which he was acquitted – to get them to change their stories.

R.Kelly is scheduled to appear in court for trial in Chicago on October 13th.