Queen Elizabeth’s Great-grand Children Adorable Display

The great grand children of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom have put on an adorable display at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Nearly a year after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death aged 99, members of the British royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey in London to pay tribute to his contribution to public life and support for the organisations with which he was associated.

But the solemn ceremony was made lighter by the late prince’s high-spirited great-grandchildren.

Prince George (8), third in line to the British throne, and his sister, Princess Charlotte (6), were on their best behaviour as they arrived hand-in-hand at the church with their parents, Prince William (39) and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge (40). George and Charlotte’s little brother, Prince Louis (3), was deemed to young to attend.

George wore a perfectly pressed navy suit with matching shirt and tie while Charlotte looked adorable in a button-up coat with black tights and ballet shoes.

The princess’ hair was done in a French braid and tied with a ribbon.

Charlotte was all smiles and seemed to delight in the attention. She shyly grinned as she shook the hand of a member of the clergy and later jolted to attention when she spotted herself on TV.

She also exchanged warm smiles with William’s cousin Princess Beatrice (33) when they locked eyes after a distracted Charlotte gazed around the church while singing hymns.

Known for their cheeky antics at royal events, George and Charlotte’s second cousins Savannah (11) and Isla Phillips (10) were on their best behaviour.

The daughters of Peter Phillips (44) and ex-wife Autumn Kelly (43) sang along to hymns and listened attentively during the service.

Instead of entertaining their second cousins with their giddy tricks – such as when Savannah had George in stitches as she imitated the trumpet fanfare at Princess Eugenie’s 2018 wedding – the sisters talked and giggled with their father before proceedings began.

Both Savannah and Isla wore dark coats and matching headbands. Isla looked snug in her cream-coloured knitted tights while Savannah fought off the cold in a navy blue pair.

Proving the royals can be down-to-earth, Mia Tindall (8), eldest daughter of Mike (43) and Zara Tindall (40), donned a hand-me-down coat from Savannah. Mia’s sister, Lena (3), and brother, Lucas (1), didn’t attend.

The stylish black dress coat with red and gold detail was worn by Savannah back in 2017 when she attended a Christmas Day Church service with her parents.

But after outgrowing the coat, Savannah passed down the piece to her second cousin.

Mia’s blonde tresses were curled and pushed back with a velvet headband.

She shared a sweet moment with second cousin Charlotte. At the end of the service, Zara pointed out Charlotte to Mia as the young princess exited with Kate.

As soon as the two girls locked eyes, Mia excitedly waved at a smiling Charlotte.