As the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick-off, Queen Elizabeth is expected to meet her almost one-year-old great-granddaughter for the first time.

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is Harry and Meghan’s second child and will turn one while the family is in the UK, with a gathering being held at Frogmore Cottage, just near Windsor Castle.

The Queen is expected to miss this year’s upcoming Derby Day race meeting, which just so happens to fall on Lilibet’s birthday, which she will likely attend instead.