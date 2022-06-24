Rwanda has handed over the former Umubano hotel to Kasada, a leading independent investment platform dedicated to hospitality investments in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Kasada will rebrand and redevelop the hotel into a 100-key Mövenpick hotel, to open in 2025.

Kasada, backed by the Qatar Investment Authority, operates 16 hotels in 8 African Countries under the banner of Accor’s wide range of internationally renowned brands.

At the handover, attended by Olivier Granet, Kasada’s Managing Partner and CEO, RDB CEO Clare Akamanzi said that combination of Qatar Investment Authority, Accor and Kasada gives Rwanda every confidence that this hotel will be a new breath of fresh air in hospitality in the country.

Olivier Granet said: “For us, it is important to ensure that this hotel is connected to the hotel environment…and give all visitors all the good reason to stay longer in Rwanda or to come back with friends and family.”

Gilbert Nyatanyi, CEO of Agaciro Development Fund, the manager of the former Umubano hotel, expressed optimism that the hotel will ‘be in very good hands with Kasada’, who are the ‘real professionals in the hospitality sector.’

The Mövenpick hotel brand is represented in more than 20 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.