Putin Approves Criminal Punishment For Discrediting Army

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday approved criminal penalties for spreading fakes, discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and calls for sanctions.

Such a violation is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles.

Aggravating factors are the use of official position, selfish motives, motives of political, ideological, racial, national or religious hatred or enmity.

In this case, the law provides for punishment of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 5 million rubles. If false information caused serious consequences, the term of imprisonment will be from 10 to 15 years.

Another law signed by the Russian leader provides for administrative liability for discrediting Russian state bodies abroad.

Earlier, on March 18, State Duma deputies from the United Russia faction developed amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses, which will expand the recently adopted rules on fakes regarding the RF Armed Forces.

The State Duma at a meeting on March 4 adopted in the third reading amendments to the Criminal Code of Russia on punishment for fakes, discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and calls for sanctions.

The leader of the all-Russian public organization “Russian Union of Veterans of Afghanistan”, Colonel of the Airborne Forces Franz Klintsevich, in an interview with Izvestia, supported this initiative.

The West, according to him, today has rallied and is waging a hybrid war against Russia, including economic, financial and informational. A huge number of fakes appear, in such conditions Russia is forced to act tougher and more decisively.