The Russia-Ukraine war continues to affect the global supply chains of grain and other products and the consequences have started hiting Africa hard.

The Kremlin press service confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephonic conversation on Wednesday to discuss food security.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told local press on Friday morning that the call took place and that the two leaders held a discussion on issues of trade and investment.

“Yes, the conversation took place in the context of the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit. The two leaders discussed trade and investment between their respective countries,” said Magwenya.

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders centred around supplies of agricultural products and fertilisers to Africa after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine scrambled global markets.

“Issues of food security, including supplies of Russian agricultural products and fertilisers to the African continent, in particular to South Africa, were discussed in detail,” the statement read.

The Kremlin said Ramaphosa initiated the call and that the two leaders had agreed to maintain contact.

On Thursday, the Russian News Agency reported that Russia was cooperating with its partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and BRICS nations in the green energy area.

This was according to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, who was reported to have made the revelation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

“As far as international cooperation is concerned, the climate agenda is relevant in the EAEU. This is a strong integration, containing 180 million people and five integrated economies, with observers and partners.

“It is developing in the same directions that are on the international agenda, from project cooperation, own energy to various areas of services, banking, insurance, investment with the prefix ‘green’,” he said.