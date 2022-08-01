The Véranda Mutsanga movement in in the city of Beni (North Kivu) has launched a series of demonstrations demanding for the immediate departure of Monusco.

Demonstrations are aimed at requesting the departure of the United Nations Organization Mission for the Stability of Congo (MONUSCO). Visibly angry demonstrators went to the MONUSCO base called “Madiba” to demand the departure of this mission. They consider the mission of this force ineffective.

“We are in the streets because we are angry with Monusco for failing. We want them gone today. We are primary sovereign and we must be listened to and if ever we could not be listened to, we must be listened to by all means, ”said a protester.

These young people, exclusively from citizen movements and pressure groups, placed barricades on the Munyabelu bridge to prevent traffic, shortly before they were dispersed by police elements who used live ammunition and tear gas canisters .

Meanwhile, President Félix Tshisekedi this Monday, August 1, held a phone conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

According to the DRC Presidency, these two leaders discussed the situation of blue helmets in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly the recent altercations with the population.