Prosecution Seeks 10-Year Imprisonment For Rusizi SACCO Whistleblower

The whistleblower, Jolie Dusabe, and former manager of Uruyange SACCO of Rusizi district Taarifa reported about, might be rewarded with a 10-year jail term, following prosecution’s submission to the Rusizi primary court on Wednesday.

She is currently being detained without bail after losing her lost job after repeatedly informed authorities of Western Province and Rwanda Investigations Bureau [RIB] about the deep corruption in the embattled Uruyange SACCO.

She appeared before court to defend herself against allegations of financial misappropriation of funds of the micro-finance based in the Bugarama sector, Rusizi district.

Dusabe told the court that the allegations are a mere fabrication to silence her and punishment for exposing powerful individuals who were working with the SACCO’s staff to pocket funds from the microfinance.

Before hearing continued, prosecution submitted extra charges demanding for damages and financial losses.

The jury adjourned the hearing to February 24 saying it needed to examine the fresh charges. “These are all fabrications to punish her for exposing criminals,” her lawyer told Taarifa.