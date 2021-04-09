CORONA VIRUS
Professor Niyongabo Warns of Covid-19 Second Wave in Burundi
For most part of 2020, Burundi government had chosen to ignore existence of covid-19 pandemic and only confided in God as the only shield against the fast spreading virus across the world.
As of Friday, Burundi has officially reported 3,027Total cases, 773 Recovered, and 6 Deaths.
In an exclusive interview with Burundian Professor Théodore Niyongabo, he opens up slightly on Covid-19 situation in East Africa’s most isolated country and hints that “The vaccine is the only way to control Covid-19”.
Professor Théodore Niyongabo is a specialist in internal medicine and infectious diseases. He looks back on all the current questions related to the pandemic. Here are some excerpts as adapted from local outlet Iwacu.
Faced with the surge of positive cases, can we speak of a second wave in Burundi?
Given the number of cases tested positive for covid-19 on a daily basis, those hospitalized. It is obvious that this is a second wave of contamination.
What do you think is the cause?
Hard to say ! Because the determinants of a wave vary from country to country. Are we in the presence of a new variant, has there been a relaxation somewhere in the population with regard to barrier gestures … The hypotheses are legion.
Once cured, can we be recontaminated? Can we be recontaminated a week after healing?
No, I do not think so. From experience, recontamination is often late. In this regard, the figures are clear.
So far, during the month of February, we have recorded less than 10 cases. Usually, recontamination will take place a year or more later. Granted, this is not yet fully verified, but the facts are there.
If not, can a mother continue to breastfeed her child once she has Covid-19?
Absolutely. In fact, this is what we recommend to them. She should continue to breastfeed. Because breast milk does not transmit Covid-19. But, if the mom has tested positive for the disease, she should wear a mask.
Mozambique Announces 21-day Lockdown
President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has announced a 21-day lockdown effective Tuesday April,6 as part of measures aimed at preventing the further spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
“As of 00:00 am tomorrow, all provincial capitals will be in curfew, between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am,” President Nyusi said on Monday.
The President said he is hopeful that in the next communication he will announce relief related to preventive measures. His Government hopes to prevent the dramatic situation faced in January and February from repeating itself in the country.
According to President Nyusi, Mozambique continues to have an epidemiological picture of risk.
So far as of Tuesday Mozambique has Total cases 68,227, Recovered 57,234,and Deaths 782. Mozambique completed, on March 22, one year since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Due to restrictions, Mozambique has seen a reduction in the number of cases and deaths. The reduction, said the President, has been progressive, but at a slow pace. The gains that are being made are the result of the collective effort and sacrifice of Mozambicans.
According to Filipe Nyusi, the second wave of the pandemic was more intense than the first, with five times more cases, six times more hospitalizations and seven times more deaths.
The causes are attributed to the new variant. In other words, although the number of cases is decreasing, the current situation is more serious than the second wave.
To give you an idea, Mozambique has 10 times more cases than in the last week of December. The number of deaths doubled in relation to the end of December.
Nyusi recalled that the interruption of classes has a negative impact on children and adolescents.
For this reason, the Government decided to restart classes on March 22, considering that children and adolescents are at lower risk of infection, according to scientific studies.
Even so, Nyusi called for increased attention from supervisors, staff and all school stakeholders.
Naivety Ends With EU Vaccine Export Control- Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron has declared the “end of naivety” as the European Union moved to prioritise unmet deliveries of vaccines over exports to the rest of the world.
“It’s the end of naivety,” Mr Macron told journalists after the 27 leaders met over video conference.
“I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don’t respect their commitments with Europeans.”
In the meeting, European Union leaders expressed their support for tightening controls on Covid-19 vaccine exports to allow permits to be refused for batches to be sent to countries that have a higher vaccination rate in their population, or that are not exporting to the EU in turn.
Figures released on Thursday showed that 77 million vaccines had been exported from the EU, the lion’s share of 21 million of them to Britain, while the bloc received 88 million doses for its population of 447 million people.
Severe shortfalls in contracted deliveries from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca – which now aims to deliver just 100 million doses by June instead of a promised 300 million – have slowed vaccine rollouts in the bloc, and the company is the primary focus of the new controls as it has delivered only a fraction of promised doses so far.
Ireland was among the countries to express reservations about the step out of concerns that if export permits were refused it could trigger retaliatory action, and ultimately affect companies that are meeting their deliveries such as Pfizer and Moderna.
But speaking afterwards, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the export system was “important” tool to ensure companies deliver.
“In the context of companies that fail to fulfil their contracts with the EU, the leverage has to be there to ensure their contracts are fulfilled but also that the EU can have certain safety nets in respect of making sure it has sufficient vaccines for its own population,” Mr Martin said.
The Dutch and Belgian leaders expressed hopes that the tool would be effective in increasing deliveries to the EU without ever having to be used.
“If it needs to be used, and hopefully it will not be used, then also the broader consequences should be taken into account,” Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said.
“Global production and supply chains need to be taken into account . . . Not hampering the global supply chains which are also in our interest.”
Talks are ongoing between British and EU officials over their interconnected vaccine supply chains and whether a deal is possible over AstraZeneca doses, as a supply squeeze on the vaccine hits with India set to tighten controls on exports in response to rising domestic infections. In focus is the output of a factory in the Netherlands in Leiden.
EU officials say that AstraZeneca has not explained why it waited until this week to apply for European Medicines Agency authorisation for the output of the Leiden factory, but there are suspicions that this was a tactic to juggle competing international orders, as its production could not be delivered to the EU without the permit.
Britain and the European Commission issued a joint statement on the eve of the summit declaring they would seek to work together to keep supply chains open, and Mr Rutte said he was optimistic of a deal as officials are expected to meet on Saturday.
“I think a landing spot is possible here in the spirit of win-win,” Mr Rutte told journalists.
“I am cautiously optimistic that the issue between the EU the UK and AstraZeneca can be solved.” Within the EU, there is a debate over the fate of 10 million extra Pfizer vaccines that are set for delivery.
Some member states have argued that these should not be divided on a pro-rata basis as is usual, but that a greater share should go to countries that have a lower vaccination rate because they initially turned down Pfizer and Moderna doses and are worse affected by AstraZeneca shortfalls.
Bulgaria, Latvia, and Croatia are the worst affected and have given out just 5.4, 5.4 and 9.4 doses per 100 people respectively compared with an EU average of 13.6, according to figures circulated to leaders on Thursday.
An agreement could not be reached on the issue however and it has been referred back to diplomats for discussion, with the insistence of Austrian prime minister Sebastian Kurz that his country should be among those to get extra cited as an obstacle to agreement.
Austria has given out 14.6 jabs per 100 according to the figures – above the EU average.
Gaps Remain In Countries’ Readiness to Deploy COVID-19 Vaccines- World Bank
As countries undertake the largest vaccination campaign in history, the World Bank has worked with governments, WHO, UNICEF, the Global Fund and GAVI on assessing countries’ readiness to safely deploy COVID-19 vaccines in 128 low- and middle-income countries.
The results indicate that income level and other economic indicators correlate weakly with vaccine preparedness.
The report focuses on ten key indicators, including cold chain & logistics, population prioritization, budgeting, training of healthcare personnel, and safety surveillance, among others.
Initial findings show that 85% of countries that participated in the assessments have developed national vaccination plans and 68% have safety measures in place, including systems for reporting adverse reactions.
However, only 30% have developed plans to train the large number of vaccinators who will be needed and only 27% have created social mobilization and public engagement strategies to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Given worrying vaccine hesitancy, strategies to generate confidence, acceptance and demand for vaccines are urgently needed.
Countries affected by conflict and fragility (37 out of 128) scored lower than other countries on almost all indicators.
“Many developing countries are in the midst of preparing aggressive COVID19 vaccine delivery plans,” said Mamta Murthi, Vice President for Human Development at the World Bank.
“While most countries are well enough prepared to begin inoculating their populations, there are still important gaps that must urgently be addressed for wide, large scale vaccination rollouts to succeed.”
The World Bank is providing US$12 billion for developing countries to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments and strengthen health and vaccination systems to ensure that vaccines get to those who need them.
Murthi added that, “Our vaccination programs will reach over 40 countries in the near-term, amounting to $3 billion out of the $12 billion available.”
The readiness assessments will inform our projects and help governments and healthcare professionals better understand and manage the complex task of vaccinating large adult populations in a very short timeframe.
The assessments also show that:
* Although countries have gaps in readiness, most have prepared well enough across most essential areas to begin their immunization drives as soon as they receive vaccines.
* Existence of well-functioning child immunization national delivery systems is not a strong predictor of country readiness to deliver vaccines for adults, such as COVID-19 vaccines.
* A weak correlation between GDP and readiness indicates that countries with more developed economies are not necessarily better prepared for massive vaccination programs.
* The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is an opportunity to create a sustainable, environmentally friendly cold chain that could be of use well beyond the current crisis.
Fair, broad, and fast access to effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines, especially in poor countries, is vital to save lives and strengthen global economic recovery. Only once the pandemic is contained in all countries will each country be safe from a resurgence and able to focus all efforts on overcoming the deepest global recession in eight decades.
Full Report : https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/health/publication/assessing-country-readiness-for-covid19-vaccines-first-insights-from-the-assessment-rollout?cid=hnp_tt_health_en_ext
