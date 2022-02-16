Private Land Notaries to Boost Speedy Land Transactions

A new order by the Rwanda Land Management and Use Authority has given green light to private notaries who want to deliver notarial services related to land as a solution to provide quick services to a big number of clients.

This comes as a way to reduce the backlog of the client’s transactions that are only catered by the few public land notaries compared to the big number of people that normally need land related services.

According to Valerie Munyaneza, the Interim President of the Professional Bailiff Association said the new order has come to accelerate the land notarial services conducted in quick and professional manner.

“Always the law comes when there is a problem in and allowing professionals to do the work with the necessary equipment will increase the quick service delivery,” Valerie Munyaneza said.

As a requirement, the land notaries are required to have high-speed internet, scanner, printing machines, and other necessary equipment.

According to the new order, only personnel with three years’ expertise practicing land notarial services with legal backgrounds are only required to perform the particular duties.

“Without prejudice to the existing laws, for a private land notary to perform her or his duties he must have at least three years of experience in notarial services.”

“The former government employees with bachelors in law with experience in notarial services are automatically allowed to practice notarial services,” the newly published order states.

A land notary who engages in misconduct is punished and prosecuted for his or her crimes accordingly to the new order.

A private land notary will be performing the following functions; certification of immovable property documents and invalid documents made by such persons, approval and certification of land transfer agreements as well as real estate on the land made through inheritance, gift, inheritance, inheritance, lease, sale, mortgage, loan, obligation to give way to other land arising from land tenure, mortgage.