National
Prince Phillip Funeral Plans Revised
Carefully laid plans for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, revised over many years, have been abandoned owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with public elements unable to take place.
The Queen and senior aides have now to fashion a fitting farewell to the longest-serving consort in British history given current restrictions. The plans will be set in motion once they have been personally approved by the Queen.
It will be a major undertaking. Organisers are said to be “desperately anxious” not to stage anything that attracts mass gatherings.
The police are facing the difficult, and sensitive, task of ensuring that crowds do not gather to pay their last respects to the duke.
All senior members of the royal family are regularly asked to update their funeral plans. The duke revised his – codenamed Forth Bridge – many times over his long life.
“One thing he did not want was for it to be like the funeral of his uncle, Lord Mountbatten [in 1979]. He did not want that ostentation,” a source said. Of that, given all the present circumstances, he is assured.
Under pre-Covid plans for the coming days, thousands of people would have been expected to line the processional route in London as his coffin was borne on a gun carriage pulled by naval ratings through the capital on the day of his funeral.
From London, the coffin was to have travelled to Windsor by Range Rover, with the cortege making its way along a processional route in Windsor to the castle, and St George’s Chapel for the funeral service.
The routes were to have been lined with hundreds of members of the armed forces, representatives from the many organisations of which the duke had been patron, and well-wishers.
Traditionally a royal ceremonial funeral would entail a horse-drawn procession. But, in keeping with the duke’s military career and strong links to the armed forces, horses were to be replaced with service personnel.
For the duke, who served with the Royal Navy, and was mentioned in dispatches during the second world war, his coffin was to have been be drawn by naval gun carriage – as was Queen Victoria’s – with 80 ratings in front and 40 ratings behind.
Now there is likely to be no procession in London or Windsor.
Up to 800 mourners, including world leaders, Commonwealth representatives, and senior politicians, would have been among those expected to attend the St George’s Chapel funeral. This will now not be possible.
Current rules on funerals in England mean a maximum of 30 people may attend, who must all socially distance unless they live together or share a support bubble.
It means the Queen may have to limit the numbers of her large family who can attend. She and others may also have to wear face coverings and stay 2 metres apart.
Tradition suggested that before the funeral his coffin would have initially rested at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London, where family and household staff could stand private vigil, and private prayers can be said.
On the night before his funeral, it was expected that the coffin would have been moved to the nearby Queen’s Chapel. It is not yet known if this is still the case.
Philip’s no-fuss, no-nonsense approach to life was reflected in his refusal to have a lying in state at Westminster Hall, as took place for the Queen Mother’s funeral.
According to royal protocol he would have been entitled, as befits his position as a senior member of the royal family and prince consort – though he never used that official title.
But he long ago rejected the honour of lying in state, where members of the public pay their respects and visit the coffin, when consulted over his own funeral plans. His decision relieves the government of one potential problem, at least.
Preparations are now expected to centre on Windsor Castle, without the military procession in London or processions through Windsor. The funeral service itself is still likely to be held at St George’s Chapel, and is expected to be televised.
It is likely there will be, as was long planned, a private burial in the royal vault below the chapel, attended by the Queen and senior family members.
Some military involvement to honour the duke is still possible, though confined to the grounds of Windsor Castle, and in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.
Details of the exact final funeral arrangements, with the UK progressing through the easing of restrictions, will be announced in the near future.
A memorial service – not something the duke wanted – could be held at a later date after the nation has dealt with the worst public health crisis for a generation.
In overall charge of the arrangements is the Lord Chamberlain, Baron Parker of Minsmere – a former head of MI5 – who took over the role at the start of April.
He is the most senior official of the royal household and has overall responsibility for the duke’s funeral.
Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary and senior adviser, will be on hand for the Queen throughout the challenging days ahead.
The Guardian
National
Namibia’s Defence Minister Fired Over Undeclared Offshore Bank Account
President, HE Dr Hage Geingob summoned his Defence Minister Rear Admiral Peter Vilho and grilled him over a list of crimes and fired him on the same day according to a reliable source.
Rear Admiral Peter Vilho Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs was seen at State House on April 6 where he met both the President and Vice President Nangolo Mbumba.
Vilho was summoned over allegations of corruption, which, among others involves an undeclared bank account in Hong Kong.
In his resignation letter, Vilho informed the Head of State that his continued membership of the Executive was “untenable” and the “ongoing media blitz” focused on him detracted from the “very important work of government, especially in the area of defence and security”.
Geingob accepted the resignation letter on the same day.
National
UNDP Launches Programme to Help Private Sector Benefit From AfCFTA
Trading under the preferential terms of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) com-menced on January 1 2021.
The AfCFTA will create a single African market for goods and services covering 1.2 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product of US$3 trillion through the progressive elimination of tariffs, the removal of non-tariff barriers, cooperation in customs ar-rangements and related areas, liberalization of trade in services, and developing African disci-plines on Intellectual Property Rights, Investment, Competition and E-Commerce.
Considering the important role of the private sector in this newly established market, the potential of the region, which consolidated market size can attract investments into the region, the ECO-WAS Commission is scheduled to implement a range of awareness and capacity building pro-grammes for producers, traders and service suppliers to maximize the opportunities within the AfCFTA.
For this purpose, on April 07th 2021, the ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with UNDP, will launch a training programme aiming at strengthening the capacities of the private sector in the re-gion in general and, more specifically, the capacities of women to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
As part of this initiative, a “training-of-trainers” will be conducted from April 07th to 09th, 2021, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, to ensure a wider outreach of their training module on the AfCFTA for the private sector.
This three-day training module will aim at providing both theoretical and practical knowledge on the AfCFTA and improving teaching skills in order to help the private sector under-stand the terms, measure the potential benefits and take advantage of the provisions of the AfCFTA.
As part of this training, highlights will be given to priority value chains, regional strategy, and ECOWAS approach and priorities.
Also, issues related to the identification of applicable tariffs, regulations, and institutions, completing trade formalities, meeting standards and certification re-quirements will be taught, among others.
Trainees will come from Business Associations in the ECOWAS region. Representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, African Union Commission (AUC), Afrexim Bank, German development agency (GIZ), International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), United Nation Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) will also participate in the conduct of the training of trainers workshop.
National
#Kwibuka27: Rwandan Police Peacekeepers Commemorate
Rwandan Police peacekeepers deployed in various UN missions, on Wednesday, April 7, joined the rest of Rwandans and friends of Rwanda to pay tribute to more than one million people massacred during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
The remebrance was held separately in different Rwanda Formed Police Unit (FPU) camps in compliance with the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.
The peacekeepers converged in different halls of their respective camps to ensure social distancing as they followed Kwibuka 27 back home, on Rwanda Television.
A minute of silence was also observed to pay tribute to innocent lives massacred 27 years ago.
“We will continue to remember as we execute our peacekeeping duties. Today, officers who were not on duty came together to remember and followed a strategic guidance by His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda on what all Rwandans stand for in the name of unity and peace, and which in one way or another defines why we are here in South Sudan as Rwandan peacekeepers largely for the safety of civilians,” said Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Carlos Kabayiza, the contingent commander for Rwanda FPU-2 serving under the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
In Rwanda FPU-3, a female dominated contingent also deployed in the capital Juba under UNMISS, men and women, converged in their camp to follow Kwibuka 27 activities back home.
“We are in a fragile situation posed by the COVID-19 where we have to follow safety guidelines, but that will not stop us from remembering. We will be following Kwibuka events on TV as we mourn for the lost innocent lives, pray for the survivors as we also continue to execute our peacekeeping mandate,” said SSP Jeannette Masozera, the contingent commander for Rwanda FPU-3.
In Malakal, Upper Nile State where Rwanda FPU-1 is deployed, CSP Fabian Musinguzi reminded the officers to be close and continue supporting each other in such trying moments.
In all contingents, leisure activities have been suspended as a norm during the commemoration week.
In his message, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres said: “We saw what happened in Rwanda in 1994 and we know the horrific consequences when hate is allowed to prevail.”
Preventing history from repeating itself, he added, requires countering these hate-driven movements that have become a transnational threat.
“We must redouble our efforts and forge a permanent agenda to renew and reinvigorate our collective actions going forward.
In doing this, we must defend human rights and continue to push for policies that fully respect all members of society.”
