Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall On Wednesday afternoon met with President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame at Village Urugwiro, in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali.

According to the Rwandan presidency, “they discussed existing partnerships and areas of mutual interest.”

Prince Charles arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday to represent the Queen, the head of the Commonwealth, at the ongoing CHOGM event.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple was given a private guided at the Kigali Genocide Memorial where they paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi which claimed more than a million lives.