Prince Harry Wants Protection From Scotland Yard

Alain Guillaume Bunyoni the Prime Minister of Burundi mostly dreaded while operating as security minister has shown that he is a man of bling bling taste and loyal to his wife.

Recently a video emerged showing the Burundi Premier donning a sharp glittering gold coated white suite and corresponding shoes and socks.

The dreaded Bunyoni who also once served as head of the national police appeared holding a humble cake with 50 inscribed on it possibly to some arguing that he was celebrating his 50th year on earth.

However, according to his biography, Bunyoni arrived on earth on 23rd April, 1972 technically meaning he could have skipped his birthday last year or just decided to celebrate it much earlier this year.

Going by the soothing love message in his video, Bunyoni said, “Love is very challenging, my children. You may love someone but not be loved! If you are lucky to get reciprocation from someone you love, you will have hit a jackpot. Always thank God.”

Bunyoni was later seen being fed a piece of love cake by his wife wearing an African white and gold patched print.

On the politics side of things, Bunyoni was in 2015 slapped with sanctions by the United States government. Bunyoni and eight other high ranking officials were considered key instigators of the violence and human rights abuses.

Burundi had descended into violence in April 2015, after President Pierre Nkurunziza launched a bid for a third consecutive term in office, despite concerns over the legality of such a move.

Nkurunziza’s bid to seek re-election led to the deaths of 1,200 Burundians and sent 400,000 Burundians fleeing the country.

Nkurunziza held a lock on power until June 2020, when he died just weeks after the election of his designated successor, Mag. Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Bunyoni on Burundi-Rwanda Relations

A former head of Burundi Police and later heading the all-powerful Internal Security portfolio, Bunyoni is a very feared man in his country and now being leader of government business.

According to him, the relations between Burundi and Rwanda soured in 2015 following a failed coup in his country. His country accused Rwanda of meddling into their internal matters.

Bunyoni says the relationship “has not gone well because our demands for Rwanda are still not being met.”

The invaders of Burundi are from that country; To host those who want to overthrow the regime in Burundi in 2015; to host radio stations that speak ill of Burundi.

Bunyoni says those who planned to overthrow the regime “from General Godefroid Niyombare’s arrival in Rwanda are welcomed as kings that is well known”.

“There is nothing they can do outside of Rwanda to say that we Burundians would not know because we have friends there, we speak the same language, so that is a common occurrence.”

The Burundian government’s demands include the extradition of those who claim to be homeless and are seeking justice for crimes they may have fled.

Burundian Prime Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni has said it is “not a matter of saying that relations have improved and that the reason for their laughter is unresolved”.

In July, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye called it a “miracle” to see Rwanda send its first minister, Edouard Ngirente, to represent Burundi at the 59th anniversary celebrations of Burundi’s independence.