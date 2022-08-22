Prince Harry the President of African Parks is currently in Rwanda where he welcomed a group of U.S. officials, conservationists and philanthropists.

Harry has been working with African Parks for many years, and became president of the organization in 2017.

Harry’s work with African Parks has continued, even after Prince Harry made the choice to step back from his senior royal role.

“I completely fell in love with African Parks,” Prince Harry said in 2017, “because they get things done. They make tough decisions, and they stick to principles.”

During his trip this month with the organization, he first went to Mozambique, where the U.S. delegation visited Bazaruto Archipelago National Park in Vilankulo.

After Mozambique, Prince Harry came to Rwanda, where he met with President Paul Kagame.

Rwanda and African Parks have an agreement that the organization manages Rwanda’s Akagera and Nyungwe National Parks.

Prince Harry’s visit is the second British royal visit to the East African nation since the June Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, traveled to Rwanda to officiate at the June Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Their visit marked the first ever official British royal visit to the nation.

Prince Harry has been to many parts of Africa including, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda and many others.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” Prince Harry said of Africa in his speech to the United Nations last month. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.