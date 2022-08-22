President Paul Kagame received Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as part of his work as President of African Parks.

The Duke of Sussex has visited the country in his position as President of African Parks which manages 19 African national parks including Akagera and Nyungwe national parks.

While in Rwanda, the Duke of Sussex was seen paying his respects to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Rwanda remains the champion of wildlife conservation in promoting wildlife conservation and has garnered efforts towards harnessing conservation, tourism and community development.

President Kagame has a personal record of supporting and expressing commitment to the protection of wildlife habitats.

In 2018, the head of state was featured in the Rwanda Royal Tour documentary, the short movie where the Rwandan president appeared as a tour guide to Peter Greenberg, a travel journalist for CBS news known for showcasing countries’ attractions with various great world leaders.

Prince Harry is also a champion of the protection of wildlife with a track record of supporting conservation and humanitarian activities across Africa.

In 2017, the British royal was elected as the President of the African Parks and was given a mission to advance the protection of Africa’s national parks and help shine a light on the most pressing and urgent issues.

Rwanda is one of the rare places in the world that harbors the rare remaining mountain gorillas.

African Parks is a nonprofit conservation organization responsible for the rehabilitation and long-term management of national parks in partnership with governments and local communities.