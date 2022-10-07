Prince Harry Files Legal Suit Against Daily Mail Publisher For Spying On Him

UK based Daily Mail Publisher is accused of hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes to spy on them.

Prince Harry are among a list of famous figures have claimed they are victims of this secretive espionage that allegedly infringes on their private lives.

Doreen Lawrence and Prince Harry said they are launching legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over the alleged misuse of their private information.

Their lawyers issued a statement claiming they have “compelling and highly distressing evidence” they have been the “victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” by Associated Newspapers.

The group claimed this could be the “tip of the iceberg” and there may be many more alleged victims after the legal papers were filed at the high court in London on Thursday.

The group’s allegations of illegal activity involving the publisher include:

The hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes.

The commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen in to, and record, people’s live, private telephone calls while they were taking place.

The payment of police officials, with allegedly corrupt links to private investigators, for sensitive inside information.

The impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception.

The accessing of bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation.

Associated Newspapers vehemently denied the allegations.

A spokesman for the company said: “We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.

“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims – based on no credible evidence – appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”