HRH Prince Charles has this afternoon participated at the Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) Heads of Government and CEO’s Roundtable joined by President Paul Kagame and other leaders at Intare Arena.

The 2022 Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF 2022) kicked off from 21-23 June in Kigali drawing government leaders, captains of industry and business executives, leaders of global and regional development institutions, young entrepreneurs and representatives of trade and investment organisations from across the Commonwealth.

Throughout the 3-days of the forum, participants have been exploring topics such as financing future growth, trade and regional integration, sustainability, inclusive and resilient food systems and the future of work.